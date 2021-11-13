vs-pak-2022-commonwealth-games-match-will-be-played-between-harmanpreet-kaur-led-india-and-bismah-maroof-pakistan-women-cricket-team-know-full-schedule – 2022 Commonwealth Women’s cricket team of India and Pakistan will be face to face in the games, know what will be the schedule of the entire tournament

The women’s cricket teams of India and Pakistan will face each other in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Women’s cricket and T20 format is going to debut in the Commonwealth Games for the first time. The last time cricket was played was in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur.

Wherever India and Pakistan are competing, the thrill of any tournament is always at its peak. Recently, there was a clash between the two teams in the opening match of T20 World Cup 2021. At the same time, in the upcoming Commonwealth Games, once again there will be a match between the teams of both the countries. However, this time the match will not be between the men’s team but between the women’s cricket teams.

Let us tell you that cricket has been included for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Women’s cricket and T20 format is going to debut in the Commonwealth Games for the first time. The last time cricket was played was in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur. In the 1998 Commonwealth Games, the ODI format was played in which South Africa won the gold medal.

Women’s cricket has been included in the 2022 edition. For this the teams are divided into two groups. The Indian women’s cricket team is placed in Group A along with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. On the other hand, in Group B, apart from New Zealand, South Africa and England, one other team will come from the qualifiers. Qualifiers for this event will be played in early 2022.

What is the complete programme?

The matches of Group A are as follows:-

29 July 2022: Australia v India and Pakistan v Barbados.

31 July 2022: India vs Pakistan and Australia vs Barbados.

3 August 2022: Australia v Pakistan and Barbados v India.

The matches of Group B are as follows:-

30 July 2022: New Zealand v South Africa and England v Commonwealth Qualifiers.

2 August 2022: England v South Africa and Commonwealth Qualifiers v New Zealand.

4 August 2022: South Africa v Commonwealth Qualifier and England v New Zealand.

India will face Australia on 29 July in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s cricket competition. Apart from this, the semi-finals, final and bronze medal matches will be played on August 7 on 6 August. The organizers gave this information on Friday. At the same time, the high voltage match between India and Pakistan will be played on 31 July.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in its statement, “Women’s cricket competition will be held at Edgbaston from 29 July. The matches for bronze medal and gold medal will be played on 7th August.

The first match will be played between India and Australia in the opening session on July 29, after which Pakistan will face Barbados. Notably, Barbados is the same team that was recently confirmed as a participating team from the West Indies.