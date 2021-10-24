vs-pak-babar-azam-pakistan-captain-clears-why-sarfaraz-ahmed-is-not-selected-for-high-voltage-t20-world-cup-match-against-india-gone-for-shoaib- Malik

There are only a few moments left in the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has clarified why he has not included the captain who defeated India in the Champions Trophy in the last 12.

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan will be played today. Even before this match, on Saturday, Pakistan had announced its 12-man squad. But there was no name in this team under whose captaincy India lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. That name was Sarfaraz Ahmed and many questions were also being raised about it.

At the same time, while giving a statement, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has clarified that Sarfaraz will be given a chance in the next matches. But Shoaib Malik is a strong player on the front foot against the spinners.

In the press conference a day before the match, the Pakistan captain has said that, ‘We do not want to focus on the past record. We just want to keep this World Cup in mind. Sarfaraz is a good player of spin, but we have put up our best team against India.

He further said, ‘Shoaib Malik also plays well on the front foot and is a good player of spin. That’s why he has been given the opportunity. Sarfaraz will be included in the team in the coming matches.

Let us tell you that Pakistan has given a chance to two experienced players in their last-12 selected against India. The names of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are included in it. Now it remains to be seen which of these 12 players will be dropped.

Pakistan selected these 12 players

Babar Azam (capt), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It is worth noting that before this, India and Pakistan have met 5 times in the T20 World Cup and every time India has won. At the same time, Pakistan has not been able to beat India even in the ODI World Cup 7 times. Apart from this, Head to Head India has played a total of 8 team matches against Pakistan, out of which it lost only once in 2012.