vs-pak-hawan-rituals-started-praying-for-team-india-victory-against-pakistan-in-t20-world-cup-2021-opener-indian-and-pak-superfan-reaches-dubai – Ind vs Pak: Havan-worship started for India’s victory, Pakistan and Team India’s superfan reached Dubai

There is a different atmosphere from Dubai to Bangalore regarding the match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Superfans have gathered in Dubai and the Havan for India’s victory has also started in Bangalore.

The match between India and Pakistan is not just a cricket match but the hope of crores of hearts. The excitement is at its peak in this match. The fans of both the countries always make the Indo-Pak match high voltage. In this episode, all the superfans have gathered in Dubai for this great match.

Sachin Tendulkar’s fan Sudhir Gautam and Pakistan and MS Dhoni’s fan Mohammad Bashir have reached Dubai. Also, the eyes of the world are fixed on this match.

Havan-worship has also started for the victory of Team India in India. Fresh pictures have surfaced of the Havan from Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, via ANI.

Talking to the news agency, Pakistan’s superfan Mohammad Bashir said, ‘I am happy that the India-Pakistan match is happening today. By heart I want Pakistan to win but my favorite player is MS Dhoni. I hope this time Pakistan wins so that Pakistani fans can also celebrate.

While in Dubai, Sudhir Gautam said, ‘It is a high-voltage match. According to the record, we have never lost to Pakistan. We hope India will repeat the 2007 victory. I have come here with full enthusiasm to cheer for Team India.

I am feeling happy that the #INDvPAK match is happening. From my heart, I pray that Pakistan should win but MS Dhoni is my favorite. I hope that Pakistan will win this time so that Pakistan people can also celebrate: Mohammad Bashir, a Pakistan team supporter pic.twitter.com/wmIcsr5mxk — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

If we talk about the ICC ODI and T20 World Cup, then India has won all the 12 matches against Pakistan. The Indian team has defeated Pakistan in all five matches since the T20 World Cup began in 2007 and Virat Kohli’s team is determined to continue this winning campaign.

The match between India and Pakistan is the center of attraction in any International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament as there is very little sporting activity in them given the sensitive nature of the relationship between the two countries.

In such a situation, when the cricket teams of India and Pakistan come face to face in an ICC tournament, then the enthusiasm of the audience is also on the heights. This is a match that everyone is waiting for.