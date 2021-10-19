vs-pak-t20-world-cup-2021-match-facing-controversies-after-politics-started-asaduddin-owaisi-subramanian-swamy-opposed-rajeev-shukla-gives-answer – IND vs PAK: In T20 World Cup Politics started before India-Pakistan match, many leaders including Asaduddin Owaisi protested; Rajeev Shukla replied

In the T20 World Cup, a high-voltage match will be played between India and Pakistan on October 24. Before this match, protests have started in India regarding the incidents of Kashmir. Many leaders from Asaduddin Owaisi to Subramanian Swamy have opposed it.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, India and Pakistan will be played on 24 October. But once again politics has started in the country before this. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also raised questions regarding this. He says that one side jawans are dying and you will play T20 match with Pakistan.

Owaisi said that we want to ask the Prime Minister of India that 9 of our brave soldiers have been killed and there will be a T20 match between India and Pakistan on 24th? Modi ji didn’t you say that Indian soldiers are dying and Manmohan Singh’s government is feeding biryani to Pakistan. At the same time, India will play T20 on the death of our soldiers?

Apart from Owaisi, many other leaders, even BJP MPs and ministers themselves, have been seen opposing the Indo-Pak match. Union Minister Giriraj Singh also opposed this match to be held in the T20 World Cup.

Swamy said- “What is the need of conducting a cricket match with Terror Salesman Pakistan? Does Jay Shah of BCCI know what his father is preaching as Home Minister? Playing cricket is mandatory for Dubai Dons earning money from betting. So cancel this cricket match and save the honor of the country”.

#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things — rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Giriraj Singh had said on Monday that the match between India and Pakistan should be reconsidered. Because the relations between the two countries are not good.

At the same time, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has said on the question of cancellation of the match that this match cannot be cancelled. India has agreed to play, so at the last moment we cannot go back. India will have to play this match under ICC rules.

Why is there controversy?

Let us tell you that the Indo-Pak match is also being disputed because in recent times there has been a significant increase in terrorist incidents in Kashmir. Terrorists have started killing non-Kashmiris this time under the strategy of target killing. So far 11 people have died in these attacks. Along with this, many soldiers of the army have also been martyred.

Significantly, on October 24, the T20 match between India and Pakistan is to be played in Dubai. From this match, the Indian team will start its campaign for the World Cup.