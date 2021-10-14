vs-pak-t20-world-cup-mauka-mauka-ad-new-version-buy-one-break-one-free-tv-breaking-star-sports-pakistan-cricket-team – IND vs PAK: ‘Chance ‘Chance’, TV will be broken again in Pakistan! Watch the new ad video before T20 World Cup

The high-voltage match between India and Pakistan is going to be held on October 24 in the T20 World Cup. Before this match, a new version of the famous Chance-Mauka ad has also surfaced. In which pictures of TV bursting by Pakistani fans will be seen.

The T20 World Cup will start from October 17 in the UAE and Oman. At the same time, the matches of Super 12 will start from 23 October. On October 24, arch-rival teams India and Pakistan will face each other. Where the rhetoric has started before the high-voltage match. At the same time, a new version of Opportunity Ad has also surfaced.

Let us tell you that be it ODI or T20 Pakistan has never been able to beat India in the World Cup. Often when the neighboring country is defeated by India, pictures and videos of TV bursting come out from there. This time a chance-mauca ad has been made for this.

In this new ad too, the same old Pakistani fan can be seen who appears in the ad every chance. This time this Pakistani fan goes to a mall in Dubai to buy TV. He reaches the showroom to pick up the TV, hoping to see India and Pakistan match and celebrate Pakistan’s victory.

Upon hearing this from a Pakistani fan, the TV showroom gives him two TVs instead of one and says ‘Buy One Break One Free’. That is, after the match, it will be useful to break a TV.

This ad has been shared by Star Sports on its official Twitter handle, which is being liked a lot by the fans. This video is becoming very viral as soon as it comes. At the same time, there has been a flood of memes on social media regarding this.

How many times Pakistan lost to India in the World Cup?

India and Pakistan have met a total of 12 times in the World Cup before this. Both the teams have played against each other 7 times in ODI World Cup and 5 times in T20 World Cup. India has beaten Pakistan on all these occasions. India and Pakistan met for the first time in the T20 World Cup in 2007 which ended in a tie.

This match was lost by Pakistan by the ball out rule. After this, both the teams met in the final as well, in which India defeated Pakistan to win the first T20 World Cup trophy.