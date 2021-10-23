Sports

vs-pak-team-announced-by-pakistan-cricket-for-high-voltage-match-against-india-in-t20-world-cup-2021-first-match-of-both-teams – IND vs PAK: Pakistan chose its team for the great match, these players will go against India in the T20 World Cup

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
vs-pak-team-announced-by-pakistan-cricket-for-high-voltage-match-against-india-in-t20-world-cup-2021-first-match-of-both-teams – IND vs PAK: Pakistan chose its team for the great match, these players will go against India in the T20 World Cup
Written by admin
vs-pak-team-announced-by-pakistan-cricket-for-high-voltage-match-against-india-in-t20-world-cup-2021-first-match-of-both-teams – IND vs PAK: Pakistan chose its team for the great match, these players will go against India in the T20 World Cup

vs-pak-team-announced-by-pakistan-cricket-for-high-voltage-match-against-india-in-t20-world-cup-2021-first-match-of-both-teams – IND vs PAK: Pakistan chose its team for the great match, these players will go against India in the T20 World Cup

babar azam fb

In the T20 World Cup 2021, the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan is going to be held on Sunday, 24 October. For this match, Pakistan has selected its team and has announced the names of the last 12 players.

Contents hide
1 In the T20 World Cup 2021, the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan is going to be held on Sunday, 24 October. For this match, Pakistan has selected its team and has announced the names of the last 12 players.
2 Pakistan chose this team

Pakistan has selected its team for the great match against India in T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan Cricket has announced the last-12 players selected for this high-voltage match on its official Twitter account.

Pakistan chose this team

Babar Azam (Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

#vspakteamannouncedbypakistancricketforhighvoltagematchagainstindiaint20worldcup2021firstmatchofbothteams #IND #PAK #Pakistan #chose #team #great #match #players #India #T20 #World #Cup

Rate this Article
READ Also  The Youngest Gold Medalist Could Be Crowned in Tokyo Olympics

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment