vs-pak-team-announced-by-pakistan-cricket-for-high-voltage-match-against-india-in-t20-world-cup-2021-first-match-of-both-teams – IND vs PAK: Pakistan chose its team for the great match, these players will go against India in the T20 World Cup

In the T20 World Cup 2021, the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan is going to be held on Sunday, 24 October. For this match, Pakistan has selected its team and has announced the names of the last 12 players.

Pakistan has selected its team for the great match against India in T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan Cricket has announced the last-12 players selected for this high-voltage match on its official Twitter account. Pakistan chose this team Babar Azam (Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

