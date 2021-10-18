vs-pak-world-cup-history-all-time-when-india-beaten-pakistan-including-5-times-in-t20-world-cup-both-team-will-meet-on-24th-october – In the history of 46 years, Pakistan has always lost to India in the World Cup, know when Team India dusted the neighbor

The first World Cup was played in 1975 as an ODI format. However, India and Pakistan met for the first time in the World Cup in 1992. Since then, the two teams have faced each other a total of 12 times by adding the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup qualifiers have started and the main stage of Super 12 will start from 23rd October. The high-voltage match is going to be held on 24 October i.e. the coming Sunday. In this match, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be face to face. Before this, both the teams have faced 12 times in the history of World Cup and every time India has beaten Pakistan.

Let us tell you that the first World Cup was played in 1975 as an ODI format. However, India and Pakistan met for the first time in the World Cup in 1992. Pakistan was definitely the winner of this World Cup, but here also it had to face defeat from India.

That losing streak that started from 1992 reached 2019 and 12 times Pakistan lost to India. But out of this 12, 5 defeats are included in the T20 World Cup. That is, 7 times India has defeated Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. The data of that defeat is as follows:-

When Pakistan lost to India in T20 World Cup

This time both the teams will face each other for the sixth time in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, both the teams had faced each other twice including the final in 2007. Both the times India had defeated Pakistan. After this, India and Pakistan met again in the Super Eight in 2012. Where once again Pakistan got defeated.

Then both the teams in the group stage of 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cup. Here also the result was the same, both these tournaments also Pakistan had to face defeat from India. Apart from this, the two teams did not face each other in the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cups.

India invincible in front of Pakistan in ODI World Cup

If we talk about the ODI World Cup, then there have been 7 clashes between India and Pakistan. The two teams met for the first time in the 1992 Benson & Hedges World Cup. In this match, Pakistan had to face defeat by 43 runs. After this, Pakistan could not avoid its defeat in 1996, 1999 and 2003 as well.

After this, both the teams did not face in 20017. Then in the semi-finals of 2011, India and Pakistan met. Here too, India defeated Pakistan by 29 runs to make it to the final. In this World Cup, India won the World Cup after 1983 by defeating Sri Lanka.

Then the series reached the 2015 World Cup. Here both the teams faced each other in the group stage. In this match too, Pakistan had to face defeat by 76 runs. The last time both the teams played against each other was in the 2019 World Cup. In this match, India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs.

This has happened for all the 12 occasions when India has beaten Pakistan during an ICC event. Now it is the turn of the 13th and the sixth encounter of the T20 World. This match will be held on 24th October i.e. on the coming Sunday. With this match, both the teams will start their respective campaigns for this World Cup. This match will be played in Dubai from 7 pm.