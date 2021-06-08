V’s solo Stigma reaches the top spot in this Billboard segment; fans trend CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG

V’s solo Stigma reaches the top spot in this Billboard section; fans trend CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG





BTS is on a roll. Their new single Butter is being beloved by every body, and fans are sending immeasurable love as their eight anniversary comes shut. In the center of all this, particular person songs of members are setting new landmarks. Kim Taehyung aka V’s solo Stigma has topped the Billboard’s World Digital Songs Gross sales chart. The truth is, Internal Little one and Singularity are additionally there. This can be a big report for a Korean artiste. For a very long time, the group struggled to interrupt into the music scene in the US, however issues look very completely different now. Their performances on Dynamite and Butter have made BTS family favourites in the West too. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information Right now – Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad’s elimination results in fury amongst fans; Saaho actress Evelyn Sharma ties the knot

Kim Taehyung who is called V is thought for his vocals. A talented saxophone participant, V has large vary. His songs Winter Bear and Candy Night time have been appreciated so much. Fans had a meltdown when Indian interviewer Sakshma Srivastava praised V’s vocals as emotive and attractive as she had a chat with the boy band. That is how fans are congratulating Kim Taehyung. Additionally Learn – BTS member J-Hope REVEALS their subsequent objective; hopes to win their first GRAMMY Award subsequent yr

CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG!! THIS IS WOW!! pic.twitter.com/wVCa4P9ksP — bellalisa?dj snake ft lisa (@kth1ls1) June 8, 2021

21.06.08?~| معلومة تيهيونق هو الفنان الوحيد الذي يحقق المركز الأول في مخطط مبيعات الأغاني الرقمية العالمية في بيليبورد الولايات المتحدة مع 3 من أعماله المنفردة آخرها كان Stigma ?? – Singularity

– Internal Little one

– Stigma CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/AvrePkMhb7 — Arab Taehyung 2 (@Taehyung_AR2) June 8, 2021

felicitaciones a mi osito hermoso por su nuevo logro ?? te amo muchísimo tete estoy muy orgullosa de vos!!<33 congratulations taehyung ♡ @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/sCMSrT1PRj — ori (@taegitrnal) June 8, 2021

Stigma is #1 on Billboard’s World Digital Tune Gross sales Chart for the eighth Anniversary since V’s shock unveiling as the ultimate BTS member. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG#StigmaTopsWDSS pic.twitter.com/FpPTs9r9Ez — Aspi Taehyung-Vante ?? (@aspi_taehyung) June 8, 2021

Stigma at #1 on World Digital Tune Gross sales chart ?

Taehyung prolonged his report as the Solely Soloist to chart 3 songs at #1 on wdss

The truth that Taehyung is credited to 2/3 songs as a author & composer hits so onerous Congratulations Taehyung #StigmaTopsWDSS — . (@M00VED) June 8, 2021

That is certainly a report for V. ARMYs from throughout the world are congratulating him. Daegu-born Kim Taehyung was picked up by Massive Hit after he got here along with his pal for an audition. He was requested to provide an audition by the workers. From being an opportunity recruit to ruling over charts, it’s one helluva journey for this younger man! Additionally Learn – BTS: Know all about the youngest member Jungkook’s favourite drinks and meals which can be all the time in his fridge

