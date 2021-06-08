Bollywood News

V's solo Stigma reaches the top spot in this Billboard segment; fans trend CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG

V’s solo Stigma reaches the top spot in this Billboard segment; fans trend CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG
V’s solo Stigma reaches the top spot in this Billboard segment; fans trend CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG

V’s solo Stigma reaches the top spot in this Billboard section; fans trend CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG

BTS is on a roll. Their new single Butter is being beloved by every body, and fans are sending immeasurable love as their eight anniversary comes shut. In the center of all this, particular person songs of members are setting new landmarks. Kim Taehyung aka V’s solo Stigma has topped the Billboard’s World Digital Songs Gross sales chart. The truth is, Internal Little one and Singularity are additionally there. This can be a big report for a Korean artiste. For a very long time, the group struggled to interrupt into the music scene in the US, however issues look very completely different now. Their performances on Dynamite and Butter have made BTS family favourites in the West too. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information Right now – Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad’s elimination results in fury amongst fans; Saaho actress Evelyn Sharma ties the knot

Kim Taehyung who is called V is thought for his vocals. A talented saxophone participant, V has large vary. His songs Winter Bear and Candy Night time have been appreciated so much. Fans had a meltdown when Indian interviewer Sakshma Srivastava praised V’s vocals as emotive and attractive as she had a chat with the boy band. That is how fans are congratulating Kim Taehyung. Additionally Learn – BTS member J-Hope REVEALS their subsequent objective; hopes to win their first GRAMMY Award subsequent yr

That is certainly a report for V. ARMYs from throughout the world are congratulating him. Daegu-born Kim Taehyung was picked up by Massive Hit after he got here along with his pal for an audition. He was requested to provide an audition by the workers. From being an opportunity recruit to ruling over charts, it’s one helluva journey for this younger man! Additionally Learn – BTS: Know all about the youngest member Jungkook’s favourite drinks and meals which can be all the time in his fridge

