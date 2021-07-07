VSCO 224 APK for Android – Download



VSCO is a photo editing tool. It is a place where expression matters most. The app offer creative photo and video editing tools, inspiration and a place for you to be yourself.

Take your photography to the next level with 10 free VSCO presets. That makes it easy to choose which images you want to work with at any point. Find people you know and connect with friends already on VSCO. Transform videos with VSCO preset and special video editing tools. In addition to storing the photos, VSCO saves all of the information about each image. That means where you took it, the date, the filters you used to edit it, etc. It is an excellent photo editing tool.

Editing Photo with VSCO

Once you select a photograph. You’ll have access to dozens of options for editing it. Just select a filter to add or an operation to perform (color adjust, contrast, brilliance, etc) and adjust the corresponding parameters. Save and recreate your favorite edits with Recipes. Explore community spotlights and inspiring content.

When you’ve finished working with your photos. You can share them using other apps like Facebook or Instagram. You can also choose to email them to yourself or just store them on your device for later. Tell a video story and make a moving collage by layering videos, images, and shapes. Explore inspiring photos, videos, and editorial in Discover. Use advanced photo editing tools like HSL and Split Tone. Frame your images with a touch of color using Borders.

Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install it by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about how to use VSCO the visit its help center.