VSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Graduate Apprentice Posts at www.vssc.gov.in before 8 October. Check here for details

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Graduate Apprentice Posts at www.vssc.gov.in before 8 October.

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice in various trades. interested candidates VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 You can apply online for the post through the official website on or before 8 October. The application process for recruitment to these posts has been started from September 24.

According to the official notification, a total of 167 posts of Graduate Apprentice will be recruited through this process. In which, 15 posts of aeronautical / aerospace, 10 posts of chemical engineering, 12 posts of civil engineering, 20 posts of computer science / engineering, 12 posts of electrical engineering, 40 posts of electronics engineering, 40 posts of mechanical engineering, 6 of metallurgy The posts include 6 posts of Production Engineering, 2 posts of Fire & Safety Engineering and 4 posts of Hotel Management/Catering Technology. The selected candidates on these posts will also be given a stipend of up to Rs 9000 per month.

For recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice, candidate should have First Class BE/B.Tech degree in relevant field with minimum 65%/6.84 CGPA marks. Talking about the age limit, the maximum age of the candidate for recruitment to these posts has been fixed at 30 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. For complete details of educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check official notification.

All interested and eligible candidates VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 official website for http://www.vssc.gov.in You can apply online through October 8 till 5 PM. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

