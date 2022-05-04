Vulnerable adult reported missing out of Saratoga Springs





SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued out of the city of Saratoga Springs. Terry Hunt was last seen on Congress Street around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!



Hunt, 70, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with a New York Yankees logo, sweatpants, blue sneakers and wearing an arm brace. She also has pierced ears and is wearing several rings.

She is described as 5’7″ tall and 200 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be in the local area. Anyone who sees Hunt or has information on her location is asked to contact either the Saratoga Springs police at (518) 584-1800 or 911.