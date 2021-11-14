VVS Laxman will replace Rahul Dravid in NCA, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly ‘seal’

As head of the NCA, VVS Laxman will also have to oversee the preparation of the India Under-19 and India ‘A’ teams, which are on their way to a place in the team at the senior level.

VVS Laxman, one of the trusted batsmen of the Indian cricket team, will replace Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday confirmed that former India batsman VVS Laxman will take over as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team after Ravi Shastri’s tenure ended recently. When news agency ANI contacted Sourav Ganguly on whether VVS Laxman would take over as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief, he replied, ‘Yes’. As part of this task, Laxman will also have to oversee the preparation of the India Under-19 and India ‘A’ teams, which is a way to make it into the team at the senior level.

Laxman has already left the role of mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will also not be part of any commentary panel or write articles in newspapers to avoid conflict of interest. Laxman’s appointment is believed to be effective before the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in Kolkata on December 4.

Let us inform that Laxman had initially turned down the BCCI’s offer, as he was not ready to transfer from Hyderabad. After joining the NCA, Laxman will have to stay in Bengaluru for at least 200 days. It is believed that Sourav Ganguly has persuaded him for this.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has always talked about the need to keep former cricketers in the system to help the game grow. He was instrumental as BCCI President in persuading Rahul Dravid to become the head coach of the Indian team.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, sources had said that not only the BCCI chief, but secretary Jay Shah and other senior functionaries also want Laxman to take up the role of the NCA, as the BCCI has closely observed over the years that the NCA The Heads work closely with the Head Coach of Team India.

A BCCI source said, “Both Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah want Laxman to play the role of NCA. But yes, of course the final decision rests with the former India cricketer. He is undoubtedly the frontrunner for the role. It should also not be forgotten that there is a special bonding between him and coach Dravid.

“It would be the perfect combination for them to work together towards taking Indian cricket forward,” the source said. Nothing beats former cricketers to come forward to help build the next generation of stars.