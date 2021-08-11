W.H.O. Testing 3 Drugs in Broad Search for Covid Treatments

The World Health Organization is testing three additional drugs in a massive global trial to find effective treatments for Covid-19, the agency said on Wednesday.

The trial, which involves researchers from more than 600 hospitals in 52 countries, will assess whether drugs that have already been approved for other uses – one for malaria, one for cancer and one for autoimmune diseases – can reduce the risk of death in patients. who are hospitalized with the Covid.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he hoped “one or more of the drugs” would prove effective in treating the virus.

While there are already treatments available for people with Covid-19, including steroids and monoclonal antibodies, Dr Tedros said: “We need more for patients at all ends of the clinical spectrum. “