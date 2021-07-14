W.N.B.A. All-Stars Beat Olympians in Gold Medal Game of Their Own

And just as exciting as her All-Star performance is the season the third-year player is enjoying. She is among the league’s top scorers with 18.9 points per game and has scored in double digits in every game this season. In a game against the Liberty this month, Ogunbowale reached 1,500 career points faster than any other player in WNBA history except two.

Another All-Star with a great season is Connecticut forward Sun Jonquel Jones, who chose the word “grateful” after the game to describe his feelings after making his third All-Star Game.

Jones, a favorite among players this season, helped the Sun break the Eastern Conference record of 14-6. She leads the league in rebounds per game (11.1) and is the second scorer with 21 points per game. On Wednesday, she clocked an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double for the WNBA team. She also nearly won the 3-point contest in a thrilling halftime showdown that ended in a third crown for Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley.

Jones said Wednesday’s goal is to give Team USA a game that will help players prepare for their Olympic journey, but also to show that players on the All-Star team can compete at the same level. .