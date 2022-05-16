WA families horrified by Activ’s decision to close disability employment workshops

The closures will have an effect on about 90 employees and 700 supported staff throughout websites in Bentley, Osborne Park, Rockingham, Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie and Geraldton.

In asserting the transfer, the muse mentioned it could refocus its efforts on alternatives in smaller settings like cleansing, upkeep and gardening, which might enable Activ employees to spend extra time with particular person supported staff.

A change within the federal funding for supported employment was introduced in July 2020, with the NDIS taking up from the Division of Social Providers’ Disability Employment Help program and organisations given till the beginning of 2022 to transfer to the brand new framework.

Heath mentioned Activ was a $6.5 million loss on the employment a part of the enterprise this 12 months because it transitioned to the NDIS funding mannequin.

He mentioned the muse was working with the NDIS and the federal authorities to construct up its new companies “as shortly as attainable”.