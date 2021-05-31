WAG Candice Warner courts attention at Australian Fashion Week with abs on show

Cricket WAG Candice Warner made a reputation for herself as a triathlete.

And the 35-year-old drew attention to her athletic body as she confirmed off her abs on day certainly one of Australian Fashion Week on Monday.

The mom of three seemed sensational in an edgy all-black ensemble whereas dramatically tossing again her lengthy blonde hair at Sydney’s Carriageworks.

Candice gave the impression to be in one of the best form of her life as she carried out some hairography for photographers at the occasion.

Her outfit consisted of a crop high with straps throughout her torso, which she teamed with an identical blazer and flared pants.

She accessorised with a Bottega Veneta cassette bag, opted for a matte make-up palette and styled her flaxen locks in free waves.

Candice’s husband, cricketer David Warner, is because of depart quarantine on Monday.

The batsman, 34, who entered resort quarantine after coming back from Covid-ravaged India, revealed on Sunday he could not wait to see his spouse and three daughters once more.

‘Fourteenth day of quarantine, one sleep to go,’ he wrote on Instagram alongside a collage of household pictures.

‘I am unable to wait to see my ladies once more. #missyou #household #myworld,’ he added, ensuring to tag his former Ironwoman spouse.

It comes after Candice mentioned final week she felt ‘very lucky’ to have her husband of six years again on house soil, after he was left stranded in India.

‘He’s again on house soil with the remainder of the boys [cricketers] that went to India and we’re very lucky to have him again on our shores,’ she informed The Morning Show.

Tressed to impress: Candice wore her blonde tresses down and barely wavy for the occasion, which was held at Sydney’s Carriageworks for style week

Candice went on to say the expertise had been extraordinarily tough for the couple’s three daughters, Ivy, six, Indi, 5, and Isla, one.

‘It was tough however much more for my daughters, who at the moment are at the age the place they’ll really feel and perceive what goes on,’ she mentioned.

‘I believed they have been a bit oblivious to the scenario.

‘However once they’re seeing issues on the information or mother and father at faculty are arising asking how their dad is or how David is, I assume that was actually onerous for us.’