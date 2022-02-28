Wagner Group: What to know about Russian paramilitary group in Ukraine



After the Russian-backed Wagner group hinted at deploying more than 400 mercenaries in Kiev on a mission to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the private military company is re-focusing on past atrocities perpetrated at the behest of the Kremlin.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Monday that there were rescheduled forces in Kiev but could not confirm that Zelensky had been ordered to be killed.

The Times of London reported on the alleged beheading mission of Zelensky and his government, and Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko imposed a 36-hour night curfew over the weekend, warning that any residents who go out could be mistaken for enemy sabotage and recovery groups.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already shamelessly attacked Ukraine’s sovereign nation through a public military operation, but former U.S. intelligence officials have told Gadget Clock Digital that a private military organization used the Wagner group to spare Jelensky’s life if he was killed. .

“We have seen Wagner’s group active in the Middle East, of course in Africa and even in Venezuela. They are not the end of the problem for US policymakers, and some of their leaders have been tried,” said Dr. James Anderson, former acting under secretary of defense for policy, to Gadget Clock Digital on Monday. . “Why they are now using them in Ukraine is an interesting question because Russia has already committed to a public military effort. It may well be that these reports are true, they will lead the assassination attempt on Zelensky and members of the cabinet.”

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), since its inception in 2014, the Wagner Group has been considered a proxy group in Russian states abroad.

It was founded by Dmitry Utkini, a veteran of the Chechen war and a former member of the main intelligence service, or Russian intelligence agency, abbreviated as GRU. He and other Wagner group members participated in the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

“I would also like to note that they have been active for several years in the isolated republics of Ukraine,” Anderson told Gadget Clock Digital. “I think it’s wise that the mayor of Kiev, the regional defense forces, are introducing this curfew at night because they are reducing the possibility of uniformed Wagner workers mixing with the local population.”

A different former U.S. intelligence official told Gadget Clock Digital that Wagner’s staff had probably been in Kiev for months – more than five weeks as the Times reported – because Putin wanted to gather intelligence there before his planned military strike. Ukraine.

In a move backed by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the European Union in December went on to approve Russia-backed Wagner group and its allies for serious human rights violations, including torture and extrajudicial, short or arbitrary executions and killings, and volatile activity. In countries including Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and the Donbass region of Ukraine.

With Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Wagner’s operatives should be charged with war crimes, Anderson said, adding that the International Criminal Court may be involved in trying to hold Russia accountable.

“I think the international legal community is probably already working on various briefings on Putin’s naked aggression in Ukraine and they can imagine that they are following Wagner’s group and war crimes reports very closely,” he said. “It’s going to be a part of the story going forward.”

CSIS records that Wagner operatives also began deploying in Mali in December when French forces began withdrawing from their military efforts against Salafi-jihadist groups in the region.

Wagner’s group has hinted at other ties with Russia’s defense ministry, as operatives regularly travel on Russian military transport planes during deployments to Libya and Syria, and from Syria to Venezuela to assist President Nicolas Madura, according to CSIS.

Russian businessman and Putin’s close ally Yevgeny Prigozin has been accused of financially supporting the Wagner group. Separately, the FBI is also seeking the same Russian oligarch for allegedly interfering in US elections from 2014 to at least early 2018 through a St. Petersburg-based Internet research agency called the “Troll Factory.”