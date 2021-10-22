Waheeda Rehman Calls Sunil Dutt Hitler Infront Of Nargis And Complaint About Him

Waheeda Rehman had told in her interview that she had called Sunil Dutt Hitler in front of Nargis and also complained to her.

Bollywood’s famous actress Waheeda Rehman gained tremendous recognition in Hindi cinema with her acting. During her career, Waheeda Rehman has also appeared in several films with actor Sunil Dutt, ranging from ‘Reshma Aur Shera’ to ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’, ‘Ek Phool Char Kante’ and ‘Meri Bhabhi’. Waheeda Rehman got so upset with Sunil Dutt’s attitude during the shooting of the film ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’ that she complained about the actor to his wife Nargis. Not only this, he was even called Hitler.

Waheeda Rehman revealed this in front of Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar on the show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’. Waheeda Rehman shared an anecdote related to the film ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’ and said, “I worked in two of his films, which included ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’ and ‘Reshma Aur Shera’. Whatever locations she chose for the films, it was very fun.”

Talking about this, Waheeda Rehman further said, “Dut sahib chose the location of Chambal for ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’, where we had to stay in tents. What was Janab Thakur Jarnail Singh doing the role of a dacoit, he was doing the same in life too. Never smiling, never laughing, always in the same spirit. A few days later Nargis ji came there.”

Waheeda Rehman, while talking about Nargis further said, “I complained to her that explain to your mother, what are you doing the role of a dacoit, have become like Hitler in real life too. Nargis ji told me that no no Waheeda, it is not so, you should understand. Waheeda Rehman slapped Sunil Dutt several times in this film released in 1963.

Actually, Waheeda Rehman had to slap Sunil Dutt in a scene of the film. But Sunil Dutt’s eye was closed at the time of the shot, due to which he did not like the shot. In such a situation, Sunil Dutt shot that scene again and again. Let us tell you that Waheeda Rehman had a very good friendship with Sunil Dutt as well as Nargis.