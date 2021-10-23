Waheeda Rehman Reveals Dacoits Reached Near Her And Sunil Dutt Film Mujhe Jeene Do Set

Waheeda Rehman had told that once dacoits had reached near the set of her film. However, they somehow managed to escape after saving their lives.

Bollywood’s famous actress Waheeda Rehman and actor Sunil Dutt have appeared together in many films. Her films include ‘Reshma Aur Shera’, ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’, ‘Ek Phool Char Kante’, ‘Didi’ and ‘Meri Bhabhi’. ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’ was shot by Sunil Dutt and Waheeda Rehman in Chambal. Along with the artists, the rest of the team was also staying there by putting up tents. But the robbers had reached near the set in the middle of the shooting. However, they somehow managed to escape after saving their lives.

This anecdote related to ‘Let me live’ was revealed by Sunil Dutt and Waheeda Rehman themselves in ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’. Waheeda Rehman told in this connection, “Where we were shooting was the area of ​​the bandits. One day I, Nargis ji and Nirupa Roy were chatting on the cot. In the meantime, Dutt sahib came there and shouted at Nargis ji and said that Mrs Dutt, what are you doing here.

Waheeda Rehman further said about this, “Dutt sahib also told us that Waheeda ji, Nirupa ji, get up and sit in the jeep. Nargis ji asked what happened? But he scolded them and said that you ask a lot of questions. After a while the BSF personnel reached there and they told us that you guys sit in the jeep. One jeep was behind us, one ahead, guards were present all around.

Waheeda Rehman further said about this, “We were told that the four women will stay in the tent, you will not speak too fast. Then when Dutt sahib came back, he told that the guards present on the mounds saw that seven-eight dacoits were passing from there with weapons and they were near the set.

Let us tell you that Waheeda Rehman had slapped Sunil Dutt several times during the shooting of ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’. Actually, Sunil Dutt’s eyes were closed during a shot, due to which he did not like that shot. In such a situation, Sunil Dutt asked to shoot that scene again and again. The film ‘Mujhe Jeene Do’ was produced by Sunil Dutt and during its shooting, Sunil Dutt’s attitude became such that Waheeda Rehman complained to Nargis after getting upset.