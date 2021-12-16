Wait is over! Ola S1 and S1 Pro deliveries begin, will get a range of 181km in a single charge

Ola Electric has started the delivery of two variants of its electric scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. It has been informed by the company that it has been delivered to the first 100 customers of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro at a special event in Chennai and Bangalore.

Ola Electric has started the delivery of two variants of its electric scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. It has been informed by the company that it has been delivered to the first 100 customers of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro at a special event in Chennai and Bangalore. Let us tell you that the test ride was started by the company for the buyers last month and it has been said that the deliveries of these electric scooters were to start in October, due to the continuous delay, it is being delivered now.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said about the delivery of the electric scooter that sorry for the delay. Writing further he said that we will ensure that we do our best to meet our very strict timelines and high quality standards. He shared these things through Twitter.

Range and Features of Electric Scooters

Talking about the features of Ola’s electric scooters, Lithium Ion battery is being given in it. Which takes four to five hours on full charge. The Ola S1 variant gives a range of 121 kms on a full single charge. At the same time, its S1 Pro variant runs up to 181 km on a single charge. The S1 variant can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, while the S1 Pro variant can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds.

Read also: This post office scheme can be beneficial for you, will give 14 lakh rupees only on maturity of five years

what will be the price

The S1 variant of the Ola electric scooter has an ex-showroom price of Rs 99,999 in the Indian market. At the same time, the ex-showroom price of S1 Pro variant has been given at Rs 1,29,999. Talking about the performance of both the electric scooters, the Ola S1 variant comes with a battery pack of 2.98 kWh. Apart from this, a battery pack of 3.97 kWh is given in S1 Pro.

what is top speed

Both these electric scooters from Ola give a range more than many scooters. Its S1 Pro variant gives a top speed of 115 kmph. So right there, its S1 variant gets a top speed of 90 kmph.