wait over! Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter deliveries starting from this day

The delivery of the famous electric scooter Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in India is going to happen soon. Bhavish Agarwal, CEO of Bengaluru-based mobility firm, announced the new delivery date on his Twitter profile. He has told that the booking of Ola electric scooter will start from this month itself. Let us tell you that its booking started in August this year and since then the Ola test ride and final delivery dates have been changing. But now its delivery dates have been announced.

target of 10,000 test rides per day

In India, the company started the test ride of Ola electric scooters only last month. The company has informed that since last month till now the test rides of Ola S One and S One Pro electric scooters have been completed up to 20,000. After which the company now aims to do 10,000 test rides every day in about 100 cities. Giving information, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said that till Thursday, Ola has got 10 lakh reservations for its electric scooter.

Test rides launched in five more cities in November

Ola Electric started test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata on 10 November and then on 19 November for five more cities – Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune. Now the company is increasing the number of bookings and test rides more and more.

so will the price

On August 15, the company introduced its Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants – S1 and S1 Pro, priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively. Let us tell you that the sale of these scooters was to start on 8 September. But after that again it was extended for a week. After that, the date of its sale increased every month. But now it will be opened for delivery from December 15.

what is the range

The Ola S1 has a range of 121 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. On the other hand, the Ola S1 Pro is said to have a range of 181 km and a top speed of 115 kmph. The scooter can be purchased in a total of 10 color options including Black, Pink, Yellow, Blue, White.