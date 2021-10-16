wait over! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is being launched on this day, strong battery and high processor will be its feature

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE was being discussed for a long time that it could be launched soon. Samsung was earlier speculated to launch the Galaxy S21 FE at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 2021 event to be held on October 20. But then there was not much information about the date and launch, but now the leaked data has revealed that this handset will be launched in January next year. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be an upgrade version of the Galaxy S20 FE, which was launched in September.

Actually, information about the launch of Galaxy S21 FE has been received from the Twitter accounts of Ross Young (@DSCCRoss), Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach), and John Prosser (@jon_prosser). He tweeted that the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched in January. According to John Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be launched on January 11, 2022, which Weinbach has confirmed in a comment. But it has not been confirmed by the company yet.

Samsung is scheduled to hold the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on October 20, but it hasn’t revealed what products it might unveil. If some reports are to be believed, the processor is being given more in the Galaxy S21 FE, which will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Tipster Evan Blass had told that the handset will come in Blue, Grey, Green, Violet and White color options.

The smartphone has also been spotted on China’s 3C certification website and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, where it was reported that there will be 45W and 25W fast charging. Also, in a separate report, it was told that the handset could come with a 4,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will get a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch flat display at the front.