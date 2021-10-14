wait over! TATA Punch, the ‘safest’ SUV to be launched on October 18, know its features

The Punch SUV is powered by a 1.2 Revotron engine with Dynapro technology, which produces 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It can accelerate from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds.

There is good news for the people waiting for Tata’s punch SUV. Tata Punch SUV is going to be launched next week i.e. on October 18. Bookings for the Punch SUV were opened earlier this month for Rs 21,000. Giving information, the company has said that the delivery of this SUV will be started only after its launch. At the same time, in the recent global rating of this SUV, it has been considered a safe ride with five stars. Let us know some of the cool features of this SUV.

The Tata company claims that the punch SUV is a ride on the budget of the people. Which the common people can also buy, although its price has not been announced yet. At the same time, according to some media reports, this SUV is one of the safest vehicles. It can walk smoothly on difficult tracks. It will be a comfortable ride, it gives more space inside than other SUVs. However, it does not have a sunroof or driver armrest.

Punch SUV will be launched in four variants

The TATA Punch will be offered in seven colours, including dual-tone color options. The front grille is decorated with headlights with LED DRLs. It will also get 16-inch alloy wheels. The punch will be offered in four variants. The first variant comes with dual airbags, 15-inch wheels, dual drive mode, engine-start stop, 90-degree opening doors, rear flat floor. Its color options will come in white and gray. On the other hand, talking about the other variant, it will be given facilities like 4-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, front and rear power windows and central remote locking.

In the third variant, it gets a seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, passive entry, push-button start, six-way height-adjustable seats and cruise control. While the fourth variant will get top-spec trim, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, steering and gear knobs and IRA connected technology.

most comfortable on broken roads

Tata claims that this punchy SUV will be the most comfortable on broken roads. It gets 187 mm of ground clearance, 20.3 degree approach angle, 22.2 degree ramp over angle (unalden), traction control mode and has 370 mm water-wading capability. The Punch also gets a feature called Brake Sway Control, which is used for the first time in a Tata car.

5 Star Rating Safe SUV in Global Rating

Tata Motors’ Punch SUV has been rated 5-star rating (16.453) for adult safety and 4-star rating (40.891) for child safety by Global NCAP. Earlier in January 2020, the Altroz ​​and in December 2018 the Nexon were considered better for security.