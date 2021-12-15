Waiving the loans of farmers will end the money, from where will the development of UP come? Rajat Sharma had asked the question from CM Yogi, this answer was received

During an interview with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the question was asked about the government budget. In response, he said something like this.

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections approaching, the political stir has also intensified. Home Minister Amit Shah had recently said during a rally that if the BJP government is formed in UP, then the CM will be Yogi. With this it was clear that the party would promote the works of the Yogi government in the state. Even during his recent visit to Varanasi, CM Yogi was seen everywhere with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An old interview of Yogi Adityanath with senior journalist Rajat Sharma in the midst of political turmoil is going viral.

In the interview going viral, Rajat Sharma had asked Yogi Adityanath the question, ‘Yogi ji, in the budget that is yours, two-thirds will go to pay the salary because the 7th Pay Commission has been implemented. With the remaining, you will waive the loans of farmers. This will stop all development work. In response, Yogi had said, ‘There was so much financial indiscipline in the previous government. Second, we have left no stone unturned in making cuts. In the previous government, most of the ministers and officials used to visit abroad.

Yogi Adityanath further says, ‘When we came to the government, we canceled everyone’s holidays. We told all the ministers and officials that you should go to your area and see whether the farmers’ crops are being purchased or not. View the status of the Primary Health Center. When the files came to me, I asked from where the money would come. He said that these were given by the state governments, we said that there is no need. I had clearly said that if you people do not work here then no one can stop you and you have to go.

Rajat Sharma asks Yogi the next question, ‘Have you even got all the ACs in your house removed?’ In response to this, he had said, ‘Is the people of the entire state living in air conditioners? Is it necessary to stay in AC where we are working. I have even said that even if you have SP installed in your house, then run it at normal temperature. AC is mandatory in many places in state government offices, so we also take full care of the temperature. It is not like spending all the money on electricity bill alone.