Wajid Khan’s Wife Shares Unseen Pictures On His First Death Anniversary, Says ‘Celebrate Infiniteness’

Wajid Khan’s Wife Shares Unseen Pictures On His First Death Anniversary, Says ‘Rejoice Infiniteness’





Mumbai: On Wajid Khan’s first demise anniversary, the famous music director’s spouse Kamalrukh stated that his household has chosen to rejoice his reminiscences as a substitute of burying themselves in unhappiness. Taking to Instagram, she shared some uncommon and unseen household photos together with her late husband Wajid and their youngsters, Arshi and Hrehaan. Additionally Learn – Late Wajid Khan’s Wife Kamalrukh Khan Strikes Excessive Courtroom In opposition to Sajid Khan And Mom in Property Case

Sharing the photographs, she wrote, “It’s one yr already since Wajid’s passing over and we as his household have chosen to rejoice his life, the nice instances and good reminiscences quite than bury ourselves in unhappiness. We rejoice his infiniteness. We rejoice his infiniteness. I consider him once I see Arshi and Hrehaan – by way of their smiles, their eyes, their music, their love for me. I see him day by day by way of them. The world modifications day by day and life goes on by way of the reminiscences we shared. I actually imagine demise is just not an finish. It’s a to-be- continued.Onward and ahead Wajid, to many thrilling journeys into eternity. (sic)” Additionally Learn – After Jiah Khan’s Sister, Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Sajid Khan of Sexual Harassment

Try the publish right here:

Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan of the favored sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid handed away final yr on June 1 after affected by a coronary heart assault after being identified with COVID-19. He had been affected by a kidney ailment and had been placed on dialysis for a very long time.

Kamalrukh Khan, the spouse of late music director Wajid Khan, made headlines over a property case towards Sajid Khan and his mom. She moved the Bombay Excessive Courtroom relating to her husband’s will and property for the safety of her youngsters and her. His spouse Kamalrukh Khan has claimed that he had named her and their youngsters as the one beneficiaries in Wajid’s property.

She had additionally opened up in regards to the ordeal she went by way of after Wajid’s household allegedly tried to transform her. In an interview with YouTuber Ujjawal Trivedi final yr, she had alleged ythat her musician husband had ‘threatened to divorce her in 2014 and so they had been residing individually since then. She stated, “He was a beautiful man, a proficient musician, but when there was one flaw in him, it was this: he wasn’t strong-minded. He may very well be simply influenced, particularly in issues of religion. We used to battle about this, even after we had two youngsters. This was the narrative, day in and day trip. The final straw was when he threatened to divorce me if I didn’t convert. This was in 2014.”

“When he threatened to divorce me, I stated ‘tremendous, let’s go forward. Even in courtroom, I made my case about being below strain to transform. His profession was at stake, which is why this by no means got here out within the public, however this had been occurring since 2014”, she added.