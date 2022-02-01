Wake for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — New York City begins its final salute today to a second fallen NYPD officer.

A wake for Officer Wilbert Mora will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan starting at 1 p.m.

His funeral will be held at the cathedral tomorrow morning, followed by a burial in Woodside, Queens.

Officer Mora was fatally shot along with his partner, Officer Jason Rivera, while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem last month.

Hundreds of city leaders, first responders and members of the public will be on hand today pay their respects to Officer Mora, who is being remembered as a hero in life – and death.

In a final act of heroism and at his request, the 27-year-old officer’s organs were donated to save the lives of others.

After today’s wake, we can expect to see another sea of blue tomorrow outside the cathedral as officers and mourners line Fifth Avenue to honor Officer Mora.

It was a similar scene here last week for the wake and funeral for Officer Rivera.

Members of the NYPD Ceremonial Unit, which handles logistics for events like this, say their hearts are heavy for any officer’s funeral, let alone when there are two in less than a week.

“It brings your memory right back to all those line of duties, and all the sadness and just getting through the day is the toughest thing for everyone there, obviously family first,” said NYPD Lt. Tony Giorgio. “We must show the families, the other officers and the city that we have your back.”

It is the Ceremonial Unit that executes the wishes of the family, managing all of the arrangements for the service. Giorgio oversaw the last back-to-back NYPD funerals in 2014, after the double assassinations of Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu.

“It brings you back because you’re dealing with two families at the same time,” he said. “In that case, with Detective Ramos and Detective Liu, they had two different types of religious services, so we had to make sure we were adjusting to what the family’s wishes are.”

Not only does the unit conduct rituals, it also takes handles of the logistics from street closures to counterterrorism to alerting cell towers of an anticipated surge in usage.

“We must show the families, the other officers and the city that we have your back,” Giorgio said.

But paying homage, doesn’t end on that day.

“Last Thursday was the 50th anniversary of (officers Gregory) Foster and (Rocco) Laurie being ambushed in 1972,” Giorgio said. “Fifty years later, not only were the active members of the 9th Precinct there, retired 10, 20, 30 years retired out of that come together. So, they, the (32nd Precinct) will never forget this. They’ll come back whether their careers take them to different precincts or retirements. They’ll come back for anniversaries, because it’s a hole in the heart that will never be replaced.”

A solemn final farewell was held for Rivera Friday, with a police presence already in place before dawn outside the cathedral.

Rivera was just 22 years old and had only joined the force last year. He just got married in October.

His widow Dominique delivered a moving eulogy for her husband, which recounted their last day together. They had a fight that morning about him using his work phone when they were together, but theirs was a love story that began in elementary school.

“Today I’m still in this nightmare that I wish I never had, full of rage and anger, hurt, sad, and torn,” she said. “Although I gained thousands of blue brothers and sisters, I’m the loneliest without you.”

Watch Dominique Luzuriaga’s full eulogy

Mayor Eric Adams also delivered a moving eulogy, calling Rivera a hero and apologized to his family.

“Today we salute police officer Jason Rivera for the last time,” he said. “His journey by our side has ended. He takes another path.”

ALSO READ | How to help families of NYPD officers slain in line of duty

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip