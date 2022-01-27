Wake Today For 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wake is planned Thursday for one of the hero officers killed in an ambush in Harlem.

On Wednesday night, hundreds braved the cold to honor their fallen brothers in blue. Police officers and community members in Harlem had their arms wrapped around each other, wiping tears as they told stories about Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

NYC Mourning NYPD Officers Wilbert Mora, Jason Rivera After Deadly Ambush In Harlem

The next two days are about honoring the life of Rivera, who leaves behind family, friends and a heartbroken city. Over the past week, CBS2 has been hearing stories about what an incredible person he was and how much he will be missed.

Rivera was proud to be a member of the NYPD, which he called the greatest police force in the world. But he was also a son, a husband and a friend.

“When I met Jason, he felt like a brother to me,” one person said at the vigil.

His brothers and sisters in blue joined hundreds who stood in the bitter cold outside the 32nd Precinct sharing tears and stories about two brave men who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Our two heroes, our two angels — Wilbert and Jason — these men carried themselves with pride,” one mourner said.

“Outside of the uniform, we were friends. We used to hangout, we used to text, we used to call,” another added.

“I’m sorry for not being there that day,” said another.

The two officers took the oath to protect and serve the city, and that’s exactly what they were doing when they were shot Friday night responding to a domestic dispute.

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera ‘Always Said He Wanted To Be A Police Officer;’ Wake And Funeral Set For This Week

“We’re here tonight to remember them, to make sure we never forget them,” one officer said.

Rivera was a first generation Dominican American who grew up in Inwood and wanted to better the relationship between police and community, which he shared in a letter as a probationary officer after joining the police academy in November 2020.

A family friend said Rivera knew from an early age he wanted to be a police officer.

“When he was little boy, he said he wanted to take care of the people, that’s why he wanted to be a police,” she said.

The 22-year-old just got married last October to his high school sweetheart. His widow wrote on social media, “My soulmate, best friend and lover from now until the end of time.”

He will be surrounded by that love as friends and family prepare to say their final farewells.

“I just pray that one day, I’ll be able to see him again up there,” said one mourner.

The wake will take place between 1 and 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, then a funeral will be held Friday — marking one week after he was killed.

A wake and funeral for Mora will be held next week.

‘The Loss Of A Hero’: New York Mourns Death Of 22-Year-Old NYPD Officer Jason Rivera

You can watch the funeral live on our streaming service CBS News New York or on WLNY TV 10-55.