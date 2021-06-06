Walk in for 148 MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician & Data Operator Posts

Education

null

District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur Job Notification 2021: District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician and Data Operator. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 10 June-15 June 2021.

District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur launched the official notification for Walk-in-interview. These candidates who’re they need to learn the official notification earlier than Replenish Utility Type.

Necessary Date:

  • Walk-in-interview Date: 10 June-15 June 2021

District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician and Data Operator Emptiness Particulars

Title of the Posts

No. of Posts

Date & Time of Interview

चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी

16 Posts

10 June 2021 (10:00 am)

औषधि विशेषज्ञ

02 Posts

10 June 2021 (10:00 am)

Anesthesia

05 Posts

10 June 2021 (10:00 am)

GNM

25 Posts

11 June 2021 (10:00 am)

ANM

65 Posts

12 June 2021 (10:00 am)

ICU Technician

07 Posts

14 June 2021 (10:00 am)

Lab Technician

12 Posts

15 June 2021 (10:00 am)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

16 Posts

15 June 2021 (10:00 am)

Eligibility Standards for MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician and Data Operator Job

Academic Qualification:

Title of the Posts

Qualification

चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी

MBBS with one 12 months Internship, Registration from Bihar Medical Council (BMC).

औषधि विशेषज्ञ

MD Medication.

Anesthesia

Submit Commencement in Anesthesia.

GNM

Diploma in Normal Nursing Program from Govt./Non-public approved training Institute.

ANM

ANM Coaching from Govt./Non-public approved training Institute.

ICU Technician

Diploma in Anesthesia Technician.

Lab Technician

Intermediate with DMLT/MMLT.

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Intermediate Cross and 06 months laptop course accomplished with Hindi Typing 20 wpm, English Typing 30 wpm.

 

Find out how to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 10 June-15 June 2021. Candidates prepared to be part of DHS Bihar have to use for newest DHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 for MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician & Data Operator posts and attend the Walk-in (Interview) conducting on 15 June 2021.

