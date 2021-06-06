Walk in for 148 MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician & Data Operator Posts





District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur Job Notification 2021: District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician and Data Operator. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 10 June-15 June 2021.

District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur launched the official notification for Walk-in-interview. These candidates who’re they need to learn the official notification earlier than Replenish Utility Type.

Necessary Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 10 June-15 June 2021

District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician and Data Operator Emptiness Particulars

Title of the Posts No. of Posts Date & Time of Interview चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी 16 Posts 10 June 2021 (10:00 am) औषधि विशेषज्ञ 02 Posts 10 June 2021 (10:00 am) Anesthesia 05 Posts 10 June 2021 (10:00 am) GNM 25 Posts 11 June 2021 (10:00 am) ANM 65 Posts 12 June 2021 (10:00 am) ICU Technician 07 Posts 14 June 2021 (10:00 am) Lab Technician 12 Posts 15 June 2021 (10:00 am) Data Entry Operator (DEO) 16 Posts 15 June 2021 (10:00 am)

Eligibility Standards for MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician and Data Operator Job

Academic Qualification:

Title of the Posts Qualification चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी MBBS with one 12 months Internship, Registration from Bihar Medical Council (BMC). औषधि विशेषज्ञ MD Medication. Anesthesia Submit Commencement in Anesthesia. GNM Diploma in Normal Nursing Program from Govt./Non-public approved training Institute. ANM ANM Coaching from Govt./Non-public approved training Institute. ICU Technician Diploma in Anesthesia Technician. Lab Technician Intermediate with DMLT/MMLT. Data Entry Operator (DEO) Intermediate Cross and 06 months laptop course accomplished with Hindi Typing 20 wpm, English Typing 30 wpm.

Find out how to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 10 June-15 June 2021. Candidates prepared to be part of DHS Bihar have to use for newest DHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 for MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician & Data Operator posts and attend the Walk-in (Interview) conducting on 15 June 2021.

