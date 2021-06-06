Walk in for 148 MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician & Data Operator Posts
District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur Job Notification 2021: District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician and Data Operator. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 10 June-15 June 2021.
District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur launched the official notification for Walk-in-interview. These candidates who’re they need to learn the official notification earlier than Replenish Utility Type.
Necessary Date:
- Walk-in-interview Date: 10 June-15 June 2021
District Well being Society (DHS), Kaimur MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician and Data Operator Emptiness Particulars
|
Title of the Posts
|
No. of Posts
|
Date & Time of Interview
|
चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी
|
16 Posts
|
10 June 2021 (10:00 am)
|
औषधि विशेषज्ञ
|
02 Posts
|
10 June 2021 (10:00 am)
|
Anesthesia
|
05 Posts
|
10 June 2021 (10:00 am)
|
GNM
|
25 Posts
|
11 June 2021 (10:00 am)
|
ANM
|
65 Posts
|
12 June 2021 (10:00 am)
|
ICU Technician
|
07 Posts
|
14 June 2021 (10:00 am)
|
Lab Technician
|
12 Posts
|
15 June 2021 (10:00 am)
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
16 Posts
|
15 June 2021 (10:00 am)
Eligibility Standards for MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician and Data Operator Job
Academic Qualification:
|
Title of the Posts
|
Qualification
|
चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी
|
MBBS with one 12 months Internship, Registration from Bihar Medical Council (BMC).
|
औषधि विशेषज्ञ
|
MD Medication.
|
Anesthesia
|
Submit Commencement in Anesthesia.
|
GNM
|
Diploma in Normal Nursing Program from Govt./Non-public approved training Institute.
|
ANM
|
ANM Coaching from Govt./Non-public approved training Institute.
|
ICU Technician
|
Diploma in Anesthesia Technician.
|
Lab Technician
|
Intermediate with DMLT/MMLT.
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Intermediate Cross and 06 months laptop course accomplished with Hindi Typing 20 wpm, English Typing 30 wpm.
Find out how to Apply
Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 10 June-15 June 2021. Candidates prepared to be part of DHS Bihar have to use for newest DHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 for MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician & Data Operator posts and attend the Walk-in (Interview) conducting on 15 June 2021.
