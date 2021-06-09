Walk in for 31 Senior Resident Posts @dsci.nic.in

Delhi State Most cancers Institute (DSCI) invitations eligible candidates for the walk-in-interview in opposition to 31 authorities job vacancies for Senior Resident.

Delhi State Most cancers Institute (DSCI) Job Notification 2021: Delhi State Most cancers Institute (DSCI) has invited functions for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 10 June 2021.

Preliminary appointment is for 44 days, which might be prolonged for additional 44 days by giving someday break after receiving written request from the involved physician, which is duly beneficial & forwarded by the involved HOD or until common incumbents be a part of whichever is earlier. The utmost tenure of Senior Resident Put up is 03 years together with the earlier tenure served in any govt. Hospital/Institute/Group.

Necessary Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 10 June 2021

Delhi State Most cancers Institute (DSCI) Senior Resident Emptiness Particulars

(*31*) Serial Quantity Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Date& Time of Interview 1. CLINICAL ONCOLOGY (RADIOTHERAPY) 09 Posts 10 JUNE 2021 THURSDAY REPORTING TIME 10:30 AM TO 11:30 AM 2. ANAESTHESIA AND CRITICAL CARE 08 Posts 3. RADIODIAGNOSIS 06 Posts 4. SURGICAL ONCOLOGY 02 Posts 5. LAB MEDICINE: a. MICROBIOLOGY 01 Put up b. BIOCHEMISTRY 02 Posts 6. PALLIATIVE CARE & PAIN RELIEF 02 Posts 7. PREVENTIVE ONCOLOGY 01 Put up

Eligibility Standards for Senior Resident Job

(*31*) Identify of the Posts {Qualifications} CLINICAL ONCOLOGY (RADIOTHERAPY) i). Acknowledged MBBS qualification. ii). Acknowledged Put up Graduate (DMRT/MD/DNB) in Radiotherapy/Radiation Oncology/DMRT. ANAESTHESIA AND CRITICAL CARE i). Acknowledged MBBS qualification. ii). Acknowledged PG (MD/DNB/DA) in Anesthesia & Important Care. RADIODIAGNOSIS i). Acknowledged MBBS qualification ii). Acknowledged PG (MD/DNB/DMRD) in Radio prognosis. iii). Registration with Delhi Medical Council (DMC). SURGICAL ONCOLOGY i). Acknowledged MBBS qualification. ii). MS/MD/DNB in Surgical Oncology. LAB MEDICINE MICROBIOLOGY BIOCHEMISTRY i. Acknowledged MBBS or equal qualification. ii. Put up Graduate {qualifications} like MD/DNB in Biochemistry/Microbiology. iii. Acknowledged by the Medical Council of India (MCI). PALLIATIVE CARE & PAIN RELIEF For Medical Candidates A postgraduate qualification, e.g. MD in Preventive & Social Medication or a acknowledged qualification equal thereto. For Non-Medical Candidates i) Postgraduate qualification i.e. Masters in Public Well being. i). A Doctorate diploma in Public Well being from a acknowledged College. PREVENTIVE ONCOLOGY i) MBBS or equal Medical Commencement diploma included in the first & 2nd schedule of Medical Council of India. ii) Put up graduate diploma qualification like MD, DNB or equal in Palliative Medication OR in Anesthesiology/Radiotherapy/Surgical procedure/Medication/ Pediatrics included in the first or 2nd schedule of Medical Council of India.

Methods to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 10 June 2021. WALK IN INTERVIEW for adhoc appointment for 44 Days (extendable) in above disciplines as per particulars given beneath. Further candidates if certified could also be saved on panel for future necessities. Desirous candidates, possessing requisite {qualifications} might report for PERSONAL INTERVIEW to the Director’s Workplace at DSCI (East) on 10 June 2021 at 10:30 to 11:30 AM together with their resume, coloured passport dimension {photograph} and copies of related certificates (Unique Certificates must also be introduced for scrutiny).

