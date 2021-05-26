Walk In for 72 ANM, Grade-A Nurse Posts





CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker has invited for ANM, Grade-A Nurse Posts. candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 27 & 28 Might 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 & 28 Might 2021

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

ANM- 67 Posts

A Grade Nurse – 5 Posts

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

ANM- The candidate have to be ANM Licensed from a acknowledged Govt. Nursing Hospital together with MCI registration.

A Grade Nurse – The candidate should have an A Grade Nurse/BAMC coaching certificates from a acknowledged College together with a nursing council registration.

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 45 years

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs.20,000/- monthly

Obtain CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

apply for CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 27 & 28 Might 2021 on the Workplace of the Civil Surgeon cum Chief Medical Officer, Saharsa together with the paperwork.

