Walk in for 94 Senior Resident Posts, Salary Rs. 67,700

Walk in for 94 Senior Resident Posts, Salary Rs. 67,700
Walk in for 94 Senior Resident Posts, Salary Rs. 67,700

Walk in for 94 Senior Resident Posts, Salary Rs. 67,700

RML Hospital image

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi invitations eligible candidates for the walk-in-interview in opposition to 94 authorities job vacancies for Senior Resident.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi Job Notification 2021: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 14 June-18 June 2021.

A Walk-in-interview is scheduled as talked about under for Indian Nationals for appointment of Senior Resident in varied departments purely on ad-hoc foundation (initially for 44 days) in ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi.

Vital Date:

  • Walk-in-interview Date: 14 June-18 June 2021

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Senior Resident Emptiness Particulars

Identify of the Posts

No. of Posts

Date& Time  of Interview

Surgical procedure

07 Posts

14 June 2021 (10:30 am)

Biochemistry

04 Posts

14 June 2021 (12:15 pm)

Anesthesia

29 Posts

14 June 2021 (02:45 pm)

Transfusion Medication

02 Posts

15 June 2021 (10:30 am)

Cardiac Anesthesia

06 Posts

15 June 2021 (11:30 am)

Endocrinology

04 Posts

15 June 2021 (02:45 pm)

Gastroenterology

02 Posts

15 June 2021 (03:15 pm)

Obst. & Gynecology

02 Posts

16 June 2021 (10:30 am)

Medication

14 Posts

16 June 2021 (11:30 am)

Neonatology

08 Posts

16 June 2021 (02:45 pm)

Orthopedics

02 Posts

17 June 2021 (10:30 am)

Pediatrics

04 Posts

17 June 2021 (11:30 am)

Pathology

03 Posts

17 June 2021 (02:45 pm)

PMR

03 Posts

18 June 2021 (10:30 am)

Anatomy*

02 Posts

18 June 2021 (11:00 am)

Group Medication

01 Publish

18 June 2021 (11:30 am)

Physiology

01 Publish

18 June 2021 (12:15 pm)

Eligibility Standards for Senior Resident Job

Instructional Qualification:

  • MBBS with PG Diploma/Diploma/DNB in involved from acknowledged College (in addition to the specialty acknowledged/permitted by MCI).
  • *Candidate with M.Sc. (Anatomy) can even think about for Sl. No. 15 solely.
  • Needs to be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC). Age Restrict: Not exceeding 45 years (leisure of 05 years for SC/ST, 03 years for OBC) as on 14 June 2021.

Find out how to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 14 June-18 June 2021. & eligible candidates might current themselves for registration as per scheduled date between 09.30 A.M. to 10.00 A.M. (for forenoon scheduled interviews) & 02.00 P.M. to 02.30 P.M. (for afternoon scheduled interviews) in HA.II Part, Tutorial Block, Floor Flooring, ABVIMS Constructing, ABVIMS & Dr. R.M.L. Hospital, New Delhi.

