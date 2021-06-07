Walk in for 94 Senior Resident Posts, Salary Rs. 67,700
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi invitations eligible candidates for the walk-in-interview in opposition to 94 authorities job vacancies for Senior Resident.
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi Job Notification 2021: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 14 June-18 June 2021.
A Walk-in-interview is scheduled as talked about under for Indian Nationals for appointment of Senior Resident in varied departments purely on ad-hoc foundation (initially for 44 days) in ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi.
Vital Date:
- Walk-in-interview Date: 14 June-18 June 2021
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Senior Resident Emptiness Particulars
|
Identify of the Posts
|
No. of Posts
|
Date& Time of Interview
|
Surgical procedure
|
07 Posts
|
14 June 2021 (10:30 am)
|
Biochemistry
|
04 Posts
|
14 June 2021 (12:15 pm)
|
Anesthesia
|
29 Posts
|
14 June 2021 (02:45 pm)
|
Transfusion Medication
|
02 Posts
|
15 June 2021 (10:30 am)
|
Cardiac Anesthesia
|
06 Posts
|
15 June 2021 (11:30 am)
|
Endocrinology
|
04 Posts
|
15 June 2021 (02:45 pm)
|
Gastroenterology
|
02 Posts
|
15 June 2021 (03:15 pm)
|
Obst. & Gynecology
|
02 Posts
|
16 June 2021 (10:30 am)
|
Medication
|
14 Posts
|
16 June 2021 (11:30 am)
|
Neonatology
|
08 Posts
|
16 June 2021 (02:45 pm)
|
Orthopedics
|
02 Posts
|
17 June 2021 (10:30 am)
|
Pediatrics
|
04 Posts
|
17 June 2021 (11:30 am)
|
Pathology
|
03 Posts
|
17 June 2021 (02:45 pm)
|
PMR
|
03 Posts
|
18 June 2021 (10:30 am)
|
Anatomy*
|
02 Posts
|
18 June 2021 (11:00 am)
|
Group Medication
|
01 Publish
|
18 June 2021 (11:30 am)
|
Physiology
|
01 Publish
|
18 June 2021 (12:15 pm)
Eligibility Standards for Senior Resident Job
Instructional Qualification:
- MBBS with PG Diploma/Diploma/DNB in involved from acknowledged College (in addition to the specialty acknowledged/permitted by MCI).
- *Candidate with M.Sc. (Anatomy) can even think about for Sl. No. 15 solely.
- Needs to be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC). Age Restrict: Not exceeding 45 years (leisure of 05 years for SC/ST, 03 years for OBC) as on 14 June 2021.
Find out how to Apply
Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 14 June-18 June 2021. & eligible candidates might current themselves for registration as per scheduled date between 09.30 A.M. to 10.00 A.M. (for forenoon scheduled interviews) & 02.00 P.M. to 02.30 P.M. (for afternoon scheduled interviews) in HA.II Part, Tutorial Block, Floor Flooring, ABVIMS Constructing, ABVIMS & Dr. R.M.L. Hospital, New Delhi.
