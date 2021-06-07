Walk in for 94 Senior Resident Posts, Salary Rs. 67,700





Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi invitations eligible candidates for the walk-in-interview in opposition to 94 authorities job vacancies for Senior Resident.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi Job Notification 2021: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 14 June-18 June 2021.

A Walk-in-interview is scheduled as talked about under for Indian Nationals for appointment of Senior Resident in varied departments purely on ad-hoc foundation (initially for 44 days) in ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi.

Vital Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 14 June-18 June 2021

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Senior Resident Emptiness Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Date& Time of Interview Surgical procedure 07 Posts 14 June 2021 (10:30 am) Biochemistry 04 Posts 14 June 2021 (12:15 pm) Anesthesia 29 Posts 14 June 2021 (02:45 pm) Transfusion Medication 02 Posts 15 June 2021 (10:30 am) Cardiac Anesthesia 06 Posts 15 June 2021 (11:30 am) Endocrinology 04 Posts 15 June 2021 (02:45 pm) Gastroenterology 02 Posts 15 June 2021 (03:15 pm) Obst. & Gynecology 02 Posts 16 June 2021 (10:30 am) Medication 14 Posts 16 June 2021 (11:30 am) Neonatology 08 Posts 16 June 2021 (02:45 pm) Orthopedics 02 Posts 17 June 2021 (10:30 am) Pediatrics 04 Posts 17 June 2021 (11:30 am) Pathology 03 Posts 17 June 2021 (02:45 pm) PMR 03 Posts 18 June 2021 (10:30 am) Anatomy* 02 Posts 18 June 2021 (11:00 am) Group Medication 01 Publish 18 June 2021 (11:30 am) Physiology 01 Publish 18 June 2021 (12:15 pm)

Eligibility Standards for Senior Resident Job

Instructional Qualification:

MBBS with PG Diploma/Diploma/DNB in involved from acknowledged College (in addition to the specialty acknowledged/permitted by MCI).

*Candidate with M.Sc. (Anatomy) can even think about for Sl. No. 15 solely.

Needs to be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC). Age Restrict: Not exceeding 45 years (leisure of 05 years for SC/ST, 03 years for OBC) as on 14 June 2021.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Find out how to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 14 June-18 June 2021. & eligible candidates might current themselves for registration as per scheduled date between 09.30 A.M. to 10.00 A.M. (for forenoon scheduled interviews) & 02.00 P.M. to 02.30 P.M. (for afternoon scheduled interviews) in HA.II Part, Tutorial Block, Floor Flooring, ABVIMS Constructing, ABVIMS & Dr. R.M.L. Hospital, New Delhi.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles