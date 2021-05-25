Walk-In for CMP Posts for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division





Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in for Contract Medical Practitioners. Examine software course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Western Railway has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of specialists, Common Obligation Medical Practitioners and Girl Docs for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division. candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 29 Might 2021.

Essential Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 29 Might 2021

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Central Hospital, Jabalpur – 6 Posts

Sub Divisional Hospital, New Katni Junction & Medical Van between Satna – Rewa Station – 4 Posts

Half-Time Girl Physician, Well being Unit Sugar – 1 Put up

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: The candidate have to be an MBBS and PG/Diploma in Common Medication or Anaesthesia or Surgeon from a acknowledged Institute by the Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council or with a legitimate registration certificates of any of the Employees Medical Councils of India after completion of 1 12 months of obligatory, rotatory internship.

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 53 years (There might be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Wage

GDMO – Rs. 75,000/-

Specialist – Rs. 95,000/-

Half Time Girl Physician – Rs. 36, 900/-

Obtain Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Web site

The way to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021

candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 29 Might 2021 within the Chief Medical Superintendent Chamber, Railway Hospital, WCR, Jabalpur together with the paperwork. The appliance type has been uploaded at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates are suggested to examine the official notification by clicking on the offered hyperlinks.

