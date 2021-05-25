Walk-In for CMP Posts for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in for Contract Medical Practitioners. Examine software course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Western Railway has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of specialists, Common Obligation Medical Practitioners and Girl Docs for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division. candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 29 Might 2021.
Essential Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 29 Might 2021
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Central Hospital, Jabalpur – 6 Posts
- Sub Divisional Hospital, New Katni Junction & Medical Van between Satna – Rewa Station – 4 Posts
- Half-Time Girl Physician, Well being Unit Sugar – 1 Put up
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification: The candidate have to be an MBBS and PG/Diploma in Common Medication or Anaesthesia or Surgeon from a acknowledged Institute by the Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council or with a legitimate registration certificates of any of the Employees Medical Councils of India after completion of 1 12 months of obligatory, rotatory internship.
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 53 years (There might be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)
Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Wage
- GDMO – Rs. 75,000/-
- Specialist – Rs. 95,000/-
- Half Time Girl Physician – Rs. 36, 900/-
Obtain Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
Official Web site
The way to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021
candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 29 Might 2021 within the Chief Medical Superintendent Chamber, Railway Hospital, WCR, Jabalpur together with the paperwork. The appliance type has been uploaded at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates are suggested to examine the official notification by clicking on the offered hyperlinks.
FAQ
The way to apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?
candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 29 Might 2021 within the Chief Medical Superintendent Chamber, Railway Hospital, WCR, Jabalpur together with the paperwork.
What’s the age restrict required for WR Recruitment?
The candidate should not be above the age of 53 years.
What’s the qualification required for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?
The candidate have to be a MBBS and PG/Diploma in Common Medication or Anesthesic or Surgeon from a acknowledged Institute by the Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council or with a legitimate registration certificates of any of the Employees Medical Councils of India after completion of 1 12 months of obligatory, rotatory internship.
What’s the walk-in-interview date for WR Recruitment 2021?
candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 29 Might 2021.
What number of vacancies might be recruited by Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021?
A complete of 6 vacancies for the publish of specialists, Common Obligation Medical Practitioners and Girl Docs for Central Hospital, Jabalpur and Jabalpur Division.
