Walk-In for COVID-19 Volunteer as MO, Nursing Personnel, Doctor & Others

How you can apply for WB Well being Recruitment 2021?



candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 3 June 2021 on the assembly corridor of the CMOH workplace, Bankura District at 11.00 AM together with the paperwork. Candidates can seek advice from the official notification PDF for extra particulars.

What’s the age restrict required for COVID Volunteer in WB Well being?



The candidates making use of for the submit of Lab Technician (COVID-19 Hospital), CC Technician (COVID-19 Hospital), Employees Nurse (COVID-19 Hospital) have to be not above the age of 40 years Whereas for Medical Officer Basic Obligation (COVID-19 Hospital), Medical Officer CCU/HDU (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer- Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer Anaesthesia (COVID -19 Hospital), the higher age restrict is 60 years.

What’s the qualification required for WB Well being Recruitment 2021?



The candidates holding Commencement, Diploma, MBBS, MD within the involved topic are eligible to use. Candidates can seek advice from the above article for extra particulars.

What’s the final date of software submission for the submit of covid-19 volunteer in WB Well being Recruitment 2021?



All and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 3 June 2021.

What number of vacancies will probably be recruited for the submit of COVID-19 Volunteer in WB Well being?



A complete of 99 vacancies for the submit of Lab Technician, Nursing Personnel, Specialist Doctor, Medical Officer and others will probably be recruited.