Walk-In for COVID-19 Volunteer as MO, Nursing Personnel, Doctor & Others
WB Well being Recruitment 2021 Notification has been launched at wbhealth.gov.in. Test software course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
WB Well being Recruitment 2021:Bankura’s Workplace of the Chief Medical Officer of Well being Southern Railway has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Lab Technician, Nursing Personnel, Specialist Doctor, Medical Officer and others. All and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 3 June 2021.
Necessary Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 3 June 2021
WB Well being Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Lab Technician (COVID-19 Hospital) – 6 Posts
- CC Technician (COVID-19 Hospital) – 6 Posts
- Employees Nurse (COVID-19 Hospital) – 52 Posts
- Medical Officer Basic Obligation (COVID-19 Hospital) – 14 Posts
- Medical Officer CCU/HDU (COVID-19 Hospital) – 5 Posts
- Specialist Medical Officer- Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital) – 6 Posts
- Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital) – 6 Posts
- Specialist Medical Officer Anaesthesia (COVID -19 Hospital) – 4 Posts
WB Well being Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:
- Lab Technician (COVID-19 Hospital) – Graduate in Medical Laboratory Know-how (BSC) or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Know-how (DMLT).
- CC Technician (COVID-19 Hospital) – Diploma in CCU Technician or Bachelor of CCU Technician from any acknowledged college.
- Employees Nurse (COVID-19 Hospital) – GNM handed from any institute registered within the west bengal nursing council.
- Medical Officer CCU/HDU (COVID-19 Hospital) – MBBS with CCU/HDU educated and registered with WBMC.
- Specialist Medical Officer- Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital) – MBBS, MD (Doctor)
- Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital) – MBBS, MD (Chest)
- Specialist Medical Officer Anaesthesia (COVID -19 Hospital) – MBBS, Diploma or Diploma in Anaesthesia.
WB Well being Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict
- Lab Technician (COVID-19 Hospital), CC Technician (COVID-19 Hospital), Employees Nurse (COVID-19 Hospital) – 40 years
- Medical Officer Basic Obligation (COVID-19 Hospital), Medical Officer CCU/HDU (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer- Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer Anaesthesia (COVID -19 Hospital) -60 years
Obtain WB Well being Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Official Web site
How you can apply for WB Well being Recruitment 2021
candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 3 June 2021 on the assembly corridor of CMOH workplace, Bankura District at 11.00 AM together with the paperwork. Candidates can seek advice from the official notification PDF for extra particulars.
FAQ
How you can apply for WB Well being Recruitment 2021?
candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 3 June 2021 on the assembly corridor of the CMOH workplace, Bankura District at 11.00 AM together with the paperwork. Candidates can seek advice from the official notification PDF for extra particulars.
What's the age restrict required for COVID Volunteer in WB Well being?
The candidates making use of for the submit of Lab Technician (COVID-19 Hospital), CC Technician (COVID-19 Hospital), Employees Nurse (COVID-19 Hospital) have to be not above the age of 40 years Whereas for Medical Officer Basic Obligation (COVID-19 Hospital), Medical Officer CCU/HDU (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer- Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Drugs (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer Anaesthesia (COVID -19 Hospital), the higher age restrict is 60 years.
What's the qualification required for WB Well being Recruitment 2021?
The candidates holding Commencement, Diploma, MBBS, MD within the involved topic are eligible to use. Candidates can seek advice from the above article for extra particulars.
What's the final date of software submission for the submit of covid-19 volunteer in WB Well being Recruitment 2021?
All and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 3 June 2021.
What number of vacancies will probably be recruited for the submit of COVID-19 Volunteer in WB Well being?
A complete of 99 vacancies for the submit of Lab Technician, Nursing Personnel, Specialist Doctor, Medical Officer and others will probably be recruited.
