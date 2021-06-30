Walk-In for GDMO & Specialist Posts from 21 June onwards

Walk-In for GDMO & (*21*) Posts from 21 June onwards





BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification is launched at bsf.gov.in for 89 vacancies for Basic Responsibility Medical Officer and (*21*) Posts. Examine utility course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification: Boarder Safety Power (BSF) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of GDMO & Specialists in BSF composite hospitals/BSF hospitals. Candidates can holding the required qualification can seem for walk-in-interview from 21 June 2021 to 30 June 2021.

A complete of 89 vacancies will probably be recruited by this recruitment course of out of which 27 are for specialist put up and 62 are for Basic Responsibility Medical Officer. Candidates can confer with this notification to verify eligibility, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Essential Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 to 30 June 2021

BSF Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

(*21*) – 27 Posts

Basic Responsibility Medical Officer- 62 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

(*21*) – Submit Graduate Diploma/Diploma within the involved speciality; 1 st years of expertise for diploma holders & 2 nd years for diploma holder within the involved speciality after PG/Diploma.

years of expertise for diploma holders & 2 years for diploma holder within the involved speciality after PG/Diploma. Basic Responsibility Medical Officer- MBBS; Internship.

BSF Recruitment 2021 Wage

(*21*) – Rs. 85,000/-

Basic Responsibility Medical Officer- Rs. 75,000/-

Official Web site

The way to apply for BSF Recruitment 2021

candidates can seem for walk-in-interview from 21 June to 30 June 2021 within the Directorate Basic Boarder Safety Power, Block No. 10, CGO Advanced, New Delhi- 03 together with the paperwork.

