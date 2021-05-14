Walk in for MO Specialist, Medical Officer & Other Posts





NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification is launched at nhmharyana.gov.in for recruitment to the varied posts of Medical Officer Specialist, Medical Officer and different posts. Examine utility course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Well being Mission (NHM), Haryana has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of MO Specialist, Medical Officer & Others. Candidates can seem for a walk-in-interview from 20 to 25 Might 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 20 to 25 Might 2021

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

MO Specialist- 2 Posts

Medical Officer- 2 Posts

Public Well being Manger – 1 Publish

Account Assistant – 1 Publish

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

MO Specialist- MD/MS/DNB in Obstetrics and Gynaecology/DGO acknowledged by MCI; Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric.

Medical Officer- MBBS from a acknowledged institute, registered with Haryana Medical Council.

Public Well being Supervisor – MD in CHA/Hospital Administration/Neighborhood Drugs; Grasp/Diploma/Diploma in CHA/Hospital Administration/Neighborhood Drugs; MBA in Well being Administration; Grasp in Public Well being.

Account Assistant – B.Com with a minimum of 55% Marks. Information of Tally ERP.9 Software program (Certificates for the identical is required); Hindi/Sanskrit as much as Matric. One 12 months publish qualification expertise associated to accounts.

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

MO Specialist, Medical Officer- 65 years

Public Well being Supervisor, Account Assistant – upto 42 years

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Remuneration

MO Specialist – Rs. 100000/-

Medical Officer- Rs. 50,000/-

Public Well being Supervisor – Rs. 80,000/-

Account Assistant – Rs. 12500/-

Obtain NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Learn how to apply for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021

candidates can seem for walk-in-interview from 20 to 25 Might in the workplace of Civil Surgeon, A – Block, 5th Ground, Premises of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula together with the paperwork.

Newest Authorities Jobs:

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 179 Vacancies, Apply On-line from 18 Might @apssb.nic.in

Sainik Faculty Instructor Recruitment 2021: Functions invited for TGT, PGT, Girl PTI & Other Posts in Kazhakootam

JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: Walk-In 79 Vacancies for COVID-19 Wards