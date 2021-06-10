Walk-In for Paramedical Categories in COVID-19 Isolation Wards

Western Railway Employees Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification is launched at wr.indianrailways.gov.in for 18 vacancies. Test utility course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Western Railway Employees Nurse Recruitment 2021: Western Railway (WR) has invited purposes for recruitment to the publish of Employees Nurse for three months to work in COVID-19 Isolation Wards of Vadodara Division (WR). The candidates holding the required qualification and expertise can seem for walk-in-interview on 21 June 2021.

Vital Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 June 2021

Western Railway Employees Nurse Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Western Railway Employees Nurse Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: The candidates will need to have a certificates as registered Nurse and Mid-Spouse having handed 03 years course in Normal Nursing and Midwifery from a faculty of nursing or different establishment acknowledged by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Western Railway Employees Nurse Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 20 to 40 years (There will likely be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

Western Railway Employees Nurse Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 44900/- in L-7 with admissible allowance.

The way to apply for Western Railway Employees Nurse Recruitment 2021

The eligible and prepared candidates ought to report on 21 June 2021 from 10 AM to five PM at Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar, Vadodara-04, and the appliance kind duly enclosed with needed attested copies of testimonial and producing authentic certificates for verification throughout interview. The candidate also needs to convey two newest passport measurement photographs together with them.

The candidate might be aware that they might be required to remain for a number of day. If required for which they’ll make their very own preparations. No TA/DA will likely be admissible to the candidates attending the interview.

