Walk-In on 27 May, Download Rail Wheel Factory Notification Here

Walk-In on 27 Could, Download Rail Wheel Factory Notification Here





RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification at rwf.indianrailways.gov.in for Paramedical Workers Posts. Verify software course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Workers Nurse, Lab Technician and Hospital Attendant on a contract foundation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic for the Covid Essential Care Centre (ICU) within the Railway Hospital. candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 27 Could 2021.

Vital Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 Could 2021

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Workers Nurse – 6 Posts

Lab Technician – 1 Put up

Hospital Attendant – 3 Posts

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Workers Nurse – Certificates as registered nurse and midwife having handed 3 years course in Common Nursing and Midwifery from a faculty of nursing or different establishment acknowledged by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Lab Technician – B.Sc. with Bio-Chemistry/Micro Biology/Life Science/B.Sc. With chemistry and biochemistry as fundamental or as non-obligatory/subsidiary topics or equal plus Diploma in Medical Lab Know-how (DMLT) or equal or b.sc. In Medical Know-how (Laboratory) from a acknowledged Establishment.

Hospital Attendant – 10th move or ITI from a acknowledged Institute by NCVT/SCVT or equal or Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates (NAC) granted by NCVT.

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Workers Nurse – 20 to 40 years

Lab Technician – 18 to 33 years

Hospital Attendant – 18 to 33 years

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Wage

Workers Nurse – Rs. 44, 900/- (plus DA & different allowances as admissible)

Lab Technician – Rs. 35, 400/- (plus DA & different allowances as admissible)

Hospital Attendant – Rs. 18,000/- (plus DA & different allowances as admissible)

Download RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Web site

How you can apply for RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021

candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 27 Could 2021 within the Technical Coaching Centre, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru – 560064 together with the paperwork. No TA/DA will probably be paid to the candidates for attending the interview and so they must bear their very own bills to attend the interview.