Walker Buehler gets 1st career shutout, Dodgers blank D-backs 4-0



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Some pitchers chase win, save or strikeout.

Walker Bueller’s favorite statistic is the innings pitch.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

So it was a big moment for the 27-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers Tess as he came out of the mound after throwing nine great innings after wrapping up the first shutout of his career with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“The boys I grew up watching did it,” Bueller said. “That’s what it meant to be good.”

Bueller (2-1) tossed a three-hitter and introduced a single homer for the Will Smith Dodgers, who won their 11th game in 13 games.

With 15 batsmen retiring during a great stretch from the fourth inning to the ninth, Bueller cruised most of the way. He made no walks, hit a batter with a pitch and struck out 10, leaving the field for a standing ovation from a huge group of Dodgers fans at Chase Field.

The right-hander threw 108 pitches, taking Christian Walker to the center field for the final out with a fly ball. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Bueller told him he was not leaving the game after leaving the field after the eighth inning.

It was another tough pitching decision for Roberts, who pulled Clayton Kershaw after seven perfect innings against Minnesota earlier this year. Roberts says he has no regrets about Kershor’s decision and he certainly does not regret leaving Bueller to end his shutdown.

“I trusted him,” Roberts said. “I trusted him. He has an extra day before his next start, so everything is aligned, meaningful. He deserves it, he’s got it and it was fun to see him tonight.”

The Dodgers wasted little time with a 2-0 advantage, which was enough for Buhler. Leadoff hitter Mookie Bates walked to start first, Freddie Freeman doubled and Tree Turner doubled the duo home.

Max Munsi’s two-out double fifth score bets 3-0. In the eighth, Smith’s 425-foot shot made it 4-0 in the left-middle seat. Smith and Freeman both finished with two hits.

Bueller’s dominance against Arizona came after a relatively slow start to the season by its high standards. The two-time All-Star had a 4.02 ERA through three starts before Monday.

Many opposition pitchers have found their niche against the D-back lineup, which was 29th out of 30 teams with a .189 batting average in Monday’s game. Dalton Borso, David Peralta and Walker had three hits on the team and all were singles.

“Buhler had a really good thing,” said Diamondbacks manager Tore Lovello. “I thought we went out of the zone a few times, giving him a chance to look better and more efficient. In this critical calculation, we have to be a little more stubborn.”

Arizona starter Meryl Kelly (1-1), despite a fairly good pitch, gave up three runs in six innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks during four strikes.

Arroyo screamed

Bueller went to high school in Kentucky and watched lots of Cincinnati Reds games. Bronson Arrow has been the Reds’ ace for many years, and he has thrown at least 200 innings in eight of the nine seasons from 2005-13.

Buehler’s fascination with Arroyo’s endurance innings pitch began. Bueller hit 200 innings for the first time last season when he threw 207 1/3 innings.

“It’s an important thing for me,” Bueller said.

The roster goes on

Dodgers: RHP Andre Jackson was called from Oklahoma City to Triple. INF / OF Zach McKinstry was sent to Triple-A.

Diamondbacks: OF Jordan Lupolo (right diagonal pressed) joins the team from the 10-day injured list and has been promoted from Renault to LHP Tyler Gilbert Triple. LHP Oliver Perez was nominated for the assignment and off-Jack McCarthy was sent to Triple. Lupullo made his debut in the eighth season.

Coming next

On Tuesday, the Dodgers sent RHP Zach Davies (1-1, 5.02 ERA) to the mound to face RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 0.69).