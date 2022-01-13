Walkout Ceremony Held For Retiring FDNY Chief Of Department Thomas Richardson – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a particular sendoff Wednesday for a retiring member of the FDNY.
A walkout ceremony was held for Chief of Department Thomas Richardson.
Colleagues, household and mates had been there to mark the event.
Richardson served 41 years with the FDNY. He started as a firefighter in 1980 and ended his profession within the highest-ranking uniformed place within the division.
#Walkout #Ceremony #Held #Retiring #FDNY #Chief #Department #Thomas #Richardson #CBS #York
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.