Wallbox charger will be available with the car; The company will launch two more e-vehicles in six months

German company BMW has made a special offer in electric vehicle in India. The company has launched the luxury electric SUV IX, whose starting price has been kept at Rs 1.16 crore. The company says that two more electric cars will be launched in the coming six months. Apart from this, the company will also install fast chargers at all touch points across its dealer network in 35 cities in India.

Giving information, BMW Group India had said that it will launch three electric SUVs in the next six months. In which he has dropped an electric SUV IX. In the initial offering, BMW is offering the Wallbox Charger with the BMW IX. In a statement, the company had said that the finished unit will be imported soon and can be booked through BMW dealerships in major major cities of the country or through the company’s website. It has been told that the availability of this vehicle will start from April 2022.

425 km range

The BMW IX is available in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey. It is also optionally available in BMW Individual Aventurine Red Metallic paint finish. It comes with an all-wheel drive unit that is powered by two electric motors (for the front and rear axles), single-speed transmission and power electronics. With an output of 326 hp, the iX accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. It has a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh from two high-voltage batteries and gives a range of up to 425 km. For the first time ever, the BMW iX offers safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

they will collide

The BMW iX will compete with the Porsche Taycan, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron in India. BMW aims to take this car everywhere in India by next year.

Highlights of BMW IX

The BMW cockpit includes a freestanding BMW Curved Display with navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch control display and a BMW head-up display. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. BMW IX has Harman Kardon surround sound system with 18 speakers.