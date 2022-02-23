Walmart accused woman of theft court said company pay damages 15 crores

World

16 seconds ago
The woman was also pressurized by the Walmart company to pay about 15 thousand rupees instead of 3600 rupees. In such a situation, the woman got fed up and filed a case against the company.

Sometimes a bet backfires in life and something similar happened with the multinational company Wal-Mart. The case is of America, where in the year 2016, Walmart employees accused a woman of theft. After the arrest in this case, the woman also sued the company. In such a situation, the court, while ruling in favor of the woman, has ordered to pay Rs 15 crore as damages to the company.

In this incident in the year 2016, an American woman named Leslie Nurse went shopping in a Walmart store. As soon as she started coming out after paying the bill, the employees stopped the woman and accused her of stealing goods worth $ 48 i.e. 3600 rupees.

In this case, the lady Leslie Nurse said that she had paid for the purchased goods worth Rs 3600. Despite this, he was arrested and the situation reached such a point that even legal action was threatened against him. Then a few days later, notices were also sent to him by a law firm.

Leslie claimed that this notice was being sent by the multinational company Walmart, a law firm. Then the woman was also pressurized by the company to pay about 15 thousand rupees instead of 3600 rupees. In such a situation, getting fed up with the company’s actions, Leslie Nurse filed a lawsuit against Walmart in the year 2018.

In the lawsuit filed against Walmart, the local court ruled in favor of the woman, Leslie Nurse. In which the court has asked the Walmart company to pay an amount of $ 2.1 million (more than 15 crores) as damages. On the court’s decision, Leslie Nurse said that Walmart has been collecting money from many customers in the past by accusing them of theft.

Leslie said that this happened to me, so I have raised my voice against the company, so that other people can be saved from such problems. At the same time, multinational company Walmart is preparing to challenge this decision in the upper court.


