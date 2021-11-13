Waluscha De Sousa On Salman Khan And Shahrukh Khan: I Have Learnt A Lot From Them | ‘I have learned a lot from both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, both have wonderful personalities’ – Waluscha D’Souza

Actress Waluscha D’Souza was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film Fan and is now seen in a special song in Salman Khan starrer film Final. Talking about the experience of working with Shah Rukh and Salman early in their careers, she said, “Both are very inspirational and they have different approach towards things.”

During the lockdown, Waluscha also spent some time at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, where he released two-three video albums with Jacqueline Fernandez and a few other artists.

Waluscha Lavani is seen performing in the song of the film Ultimate. While talking to Filmbeat after the release of the song, the actress heaped praises on Salman and Shah Rukh. He said, “They’re both super amazing. Obviously, you reach that level of stardom with a lot of hard work, so all of us actors should learn from this that it’s really just hard work that takes you to that level.” goes where you are.”

The actress further added, “After working with Shah Rukh and seeing how much hard work he puts into every project, I learned that I have to always give my 100 percent and live in that moment, live it. That’s where. Talking about Salman Khan, he is also very hardworking. He is a person who believes in himself and the people around him. He just wants to continue to do good for the people and encourage new talents. “

