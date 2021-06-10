'WandaVision is definitely a limited series': Elizabeth Olsen confirms Disney+ Hotstar series won't return for second season

WandaVision, that includes Elizabeth Olsen in lead alongside Paul Bettany, premiered in January this 12 months on Disney+ Hotstar and acquired an amazing response. Whereas followers are waiting for the inform’s 2nd season, proper right here comes scandalous information In a current interview with Kaley Cuoco for Choice’s Actors on Actors sequence, Olsen confirmed that WandaVision is now not getting a 2nd season.

At some stage of the chat, when Cuoco requested her if the current inform is making a return with its 2nd season, Olden replied with a “no” and added that “it is positively a restricted sequence”.

“I imply, I am asserting that. I impact now not know. I imply, with Marvel, that you just simply may by no means convey no. Of us die, people [come back to life],” the Wind River actor then clarified.

Olsen further shared that she “may be insecure” if the inform had been to catch renewed for however one other season.

In January, prior to the inform’s premiere, Olsen had already printed that WandaVision might be a restricted sequence alongside facet that “it is an utterly basis, center, dwell, and that is it roughly factor”.

Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), and Evan Peters (Ralph Bohner) additionally carried out pivotal roles inside the nine-episode sequence. Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision revolved across the characters of Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Imaginative and prescient (Bettany) who suspect that one factor is fallacious and queer of their suburban neighbourhood.

The primary season got here to an dwell in March this 12 months. Within the last episode, titled The Series Finale, Wanda in a roundabout association realised her actuality and suppose goodbye to Imaginative and prescient prior to collapsing the Hex and going into hiding.

On the obedient entrance, Olsen will subsequent be thought-about reprising the position of Wanda inside the upcoming Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) movie titled Physician Odd inside the Multiverse of Madness which is scheduled to open subsequent 12 months.