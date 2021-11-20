Want a smartphone with a strong battery, then these five options can be best for you in the budget, know- features

Here are the five phones listed. These phones are getting big battery of 4000mAh and above. It also has 25W to 65W fast charging support. Let us know about the price and features of these smartphones…

Smartphones are coming in the Indian market these days with some good and great features. Strong battery is also being given in many of these phones. If you also want a phone with a strong battery, which can be found according to your budget, then here are five such phones listed. These phones are getting big battery of 4000mAh and above. It also has 25W to 65W fast charging support. Let us know about the price and features of these smartphones…

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

This phone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a triple rear camera setup with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. Talking about its battery, it supports 33W fast charging with 4,520mAh. Its price in India has been given at Rs 29,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been launched with MediaTek SoC. It has MediaTek Dimension 1200 AI chipset and 6.43-inch full-HD + AMOLED display, which comes with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord 2 5G has a triple rear camera. In which there is a 50-megapixel primary camera. It includes a 4500mAh dual-cell battery, which supports Warp Charge 65T. This phone can be full in 30 minutes. This phone is available for Rs 29999.

Poco F3 GT 5G

This phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Up front, it sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling. The phone packs a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Its price in India is Rs 28,999.

Realme X7 Max 5G

The phone flaunts a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) sAMOLED display. It has 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 64 MP camera. Its 4,500mAh battery comes with 50W fast charging support. Its price has been given in the Indian market at Rs 26,999.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with Snapdragon 778 SoC. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD + AMOLED screen. It has triple cameras at the back and the phone supports 25W fast charging. It has a massive 5,000mAh battery. Its price in the Indian market has been given at Rs 24,999.