Want a Vaccine Reservation in South Korea? Try Waiting 111 Hours.

SEOUL – When South Koreans logged into a government website this month to make an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine, a pop-up told them there was ‘just a bit’ of delay .

“There are 401,032 people waiting in front of you,” read one of the posts that infuriated South Koreans captured in screenshots and shared online. “Your expected wait time: 111 hours, 23 minutes and 52 seconds.”

Most of the people in the country are still waiting for shots.

Once set as a role model in the fight against the pandemic, South Korea stumbled for months with its vaccination program. The country is among the least vaccinated in the Group of 20 nations, with only 34.9% of its 5.2 million people having received at least one dose on Wednesday, well below the 55 to 70% of other advanced countries. And now the South Koreans are more desperate than ever for gunfire.

The country is in the throes of its worst wave of infections, with 1,896 new cases reported on Wednesday, its highest daily count. Critics say the government, building on its early successes in the pandemic, miscalculated the urgency South Korea needed to secure the fire, and that those mistakes are magnified at a time when the country appears to be the most urgent. more vulnerable to disease.