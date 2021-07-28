Want a Vaccine Reservation in South Korea? Try Waiting 111 Hours.
SEOUL – When South Koreans logged into a government website this month to make an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine, a pop-up told them there was ‘just a bit’ of delay .
“There are 401,032 people waiting in front of you,” read one of the posts that infuriated South Koreans captured in screenshots and shared online. “Your expected wait time: 111 hours, 23 minutes and 52 seconds.”
Most of the people in the country are still waiting for shots.
Once set as a role model in the fight against the pandemic, South Korea stumbled for months with its vaccination program. The country is among the least vaccinated in the Group of 20 nations, with only 34.9% of its 5.2 million people having received at least one dose on Wednesday, well below the 55 to 70% of other advanced countries. And now the South Koreans are more desperate than ever for gunfire.
The country is in the throes of its worst wave of infections, with 1,896 new cases reported on Wednesday, its highest daily count. Critics say the government, building on its early successes in the pandemic, miscalculated the urgency South Korea needed to secure the fire, and that those mistakes are magnified at a time when the country appears to be the most urgent. more vulnerable to disease.
This month, officials told people in their 50s that their turn to make vaccine reservations has finally arrived. Up to 10 million people simultaneously logged into a government website to request snapshots. The system, designed to process up to 300,000 requests at a time, crashed.
Many applicants were told they had to start the process again after hours of waiting. Frustrated South Koreans compared the struggle to that of Sisyphus. Others assimilated it was about trying to get a ticket to a sold-out BTS concert.
“We are so sorry to the people for causing this problem,” Son Young-rae, a senior disease control official, said last week, referring to the standoff.
The latest wave of infections caught the authorities off guard. Just a few weeks ago, the government considered easing restrictions before the summer recess. He announced that up to six people would be allowed to dine together from July 1, down from four previously. Nightclubs would reopen. Restaurants, cafes and gyms would be allowed to stay open until late at night.
Epidemiologists warned of relaxing restrictions as inoculations remained low and the more contagious Delta variant appeared to spread.
“The government was sending the wrong signal to the people,” said Kim Woo-joo, an infectious disease specialist at Korea University in Seoul.
In a survey conducted last November by Gallup Korea, 87% of South Korean adults said they were ready to get the vaccine as soon as the doses were available, showing a higher than average level of enthusiasm of 71% among the 32 countries surveyed.
When people accused the government of being slow to get vaccines, officials like Son told them not to worry, given South Korea’s initial success in controlling the spread of the virus. Covid-19.
For most of last year, South Korea has won praise as its program of robust testing and contact tracing has helped the country avoid the severe lockdowns seen in other countries. The South Korean economy has been one of the least affected by the pandemic. The government was so proud of its success in fighting infections that it gave it a name: K-Quarantine.
“We don’t need to become the first or the second country in the world to start vaccination,” Son said in December. Unlike the United States and Britain, which had to hastily roll out vaccines to tackle severe levels of infections, he said, South Korea had the luxury of being able to wait and see whether the injections were effective and safe.
With the virus largely under control, South Korea did not act aggressively to order the doses while they were early in their development. And the consequences of this decision have become terribly apparent.
The country didn’t start vaccinating people until the end of February, more than two months after Britain. The number of doses administered daily rarely exceeded 100,000 until the end of May, when large shipments of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived and the government announced incentives, such as a pledge to allow those vaccinated to go out without. wear masks and do group tours. In early June, up to 877,000 people were getting vaccinated per day.
But the government’s failure to do everything possible to secure the early expeditions ultimately put South Korea at the back of the pack. By the time he needed large numbers of doses, there was a bottleneck as a handful of vaccine makers struggled to meet global demand. The emergence of more infectious variants has exacerbated the shortages.
On paper, South Korea has ordered 190 million vaccines, enough to fully immunize twice the population. So far he has only received 25 million.
The country’s desperation for vaccinations has put enormous political pressure on President Moon Jae-in. One of his priorities when he met President Biden in May was to help get vaccines. Washington obliged by providing a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot. South Korea also received 780,000 doses from Israel this month, promising to return a shipment in the future.
It was not enough.
At the end of June, South Korea’s stocks began to run out. Vaccinations slowed to less than 200,000 people on most days. In early July, when cases began to increase, the number of people vaccinated each day dropped to 1,665, forcing the government to abandon plans around the summer vacation.
This month, authorities announced the toughest Covid restrictions to date in South Korea, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people at night.
“I was confused as to what the government was doing when it talked about easing restrictions ahead of the summer holiday season when we still had hundreds of new cases every day and most of the socially active young people didn. ‘had not even received their first vaccine. Said Kim Young-ho, a parcel courier in Seoul. “It was vaccines, not the removal of masks, that people needed.”
People under the age of 50 still cannot get vaccinated in South Korea. The government on Tuesday began immunizing millions of South Koreans in their 50s and said it plans to start immunizing young people as early as next month.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum apologized for the disappointment and confusion, admitting that the government was too eager to ease restrictions and ease the pain of small businesses and low-income families who have been the most affected by the pandemic.
Vaccinations are expected to resume quickly in the coming weeks, with 73 million new doses expected to arrive by the end of September. South Korea reported a total of nearly one million newly vaccinated on Tuesday and Wednesday alone. And yet, the short-term success of its vaccination program remains uncertain.
Some of the Moderna vaccines due to arrive this month have been delayed due to an unspecified production issue, said Park Ji-young, the government’s senior coordinator for vaccine supply. Samsung, which has signed a contract to manufacture the Moderna vaccine nationally, will not produce samples until late August or early September.
South Korea hopes to receive large shipments of a vaccine developed by Novavax from September. Novavax has not yet obtained approval for use in any country.
Despite the missteps, officials say they remain confident they will be able to meet their goal of vaccinating 36 million people – 70% of the population – with at least one injection by the end of September.
