Want better income without risk for retirement, then must know these 5 important things

Apart from post offices and banks, many companies offer retirement plans. Apart from this, the benefit of pension scheme is given to you by the Employees’ Provident Fund. An investor can choose any retirement pension plan.

If you do a job and are already looking for a plan for retirement, which can give you good returns every month with safe investment, then this news can be special for you. Here you are being given information about five such points, which can help you to know and understand any retirement plan and make your old age life simple and safe.

However, experts suggest that before opting for a pension plan, individuals should keep several factors in mind such as positive returns after inflation, tax implications and much more.

Positive returns after inflation

Inflation must be kept in mind while investing or saving for retirement. Such investments should guarantee positive returns post inflation. If the rate of inflation is 6% per annum, then the value of Rs 100 will be equal to Rs 94 after one year. Similarly, if the investment in pension fund gives a return of less than or equal to 6%, it will not be an appropriate option for retirement planning.

don’t take too much risk

Experts say that investors should not take too much risk at the time of retirement. It is important to stick to the guaranteed return on investment and stay away from the risk plans that are rising in the market.

adequate pension schemes

According to experts, while choosing a retirement pension plan, choose a scheme with adequate pension after retirement, so that your expenses can be met and there is no problem. Apart from this, if a plan gives benefit in case of emergency, then it can be even better.

annuity factor

Retirement plans vary from year to year. While some plans may provide annuity only for a specified period after retirement and other plans may give regular salary for the whole life. In annuity plans, the amount is paid in lump sum and in case of death of the investor, the nominee gets the entire amount. Whereas in the pension scheme, the amount is available every month.

plan with tax

While choosing a retirement plan, take such a plan that is being exempted from tax. The taxation aspect may vary depending on the type of pension plans and risk appetite of the investor.