Want favorite number of Jio, VI, Airtel and BSNL? Learn- How to get it sitting at home

Vi has currently started this facility in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Surat and Jaipur. Where the company will deliver the SIM home of the number of your choice. At the same time, for this you have to apply by visiting the company’s website.

If you are thinking of getting a new mobile number of any company from Vi, Airtel, BSNL and Jio. So you can take the number of your choice. For this you will not have to make much effort. You just have to go through some simple process and you will not have to pay any extra charge for this. Let us know how you can get the preferred number of Vi, Airtel, BSNL and Jio.

How to get Vodafone Idea (Vi) preferred number – Recently Vodafone-Idea has started offering free doorstep delivery of premium, fancy and customized mobile numbers to its customers. For this, you will get a chance to choose a special number on the basis of date of birth or any other date. At the same time, this facility of Vi can be used by both postpaid and prepaid customers.

Facility will be available in these cities-

BSNL premium number To get the premium number of BSNL, you have to first visit the official site https://eauction.bsnl.co.in/auction1/eauction.aspx. Here the map of India will appear, from which you will have to choose your state. After this you will get a list of some numbers here. If you like any number in it, tap on it. Here you will see a complete series of numbers like 0000, 1111, 2211 and 2121, from which you can choose the number of your choice. Apart from this, you will also get the facility to choose the filters of starting numbers, ending numbers, number series.

Airtel’s favorite number – Airtel has not started any such service at the moment. If still you want to take the number of your choice. So while taking a new number for this, you can choose the number of your choice from the available numbers.

How to get Jio’s favorite number – The easiest way to get Jio’s preferred number is to get a postpaid SIM. After which you can get this number converted to prepaid after three months. At the same time, Jio gives the option of taking the preferred number in the postpaid service. In this way, you can choose the number of your choice.