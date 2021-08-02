Want Free Central Park Concert Tickets? Keep Trying.

But there are success stories out there, folks. I know early risers who have had better experiences than me. And all you have to do is go to Stub Hub to see how many people got free tickets and now hope someone pays dearly for them: many of them were on sale Tuesday, some from $ 48, general admission, all up to $ 12,789.

The city did not specify how many tickets are available each day. (Those interested can try again Wednesday at 9 p.m., Thursday at 7 a.m., Friday at 10 a.m. or Saturday at 9 p.m.) Clive Davis, the producer, said he was looking for a crowd of around 60,000 people on the Great Lawn and the mayor’s office said 80 percent of tickets were going to be free.

Now the good news for some is that if you imagine yourself a VIP and are looking to spend anywhere from $ 399 to $ 3,450 or even up to $ 4,950, tickets for these seats seem easier to obtain.

The most expensive tickets – the Platinum VIPs – promise seats right in front of the stage, entry to an exclusive backstage lounge with a “Free Eclectic Selection of Hors d’Oeuvres”, an open bar and special admission.

Gold VIP tickets, priced at $ 3,450, include seats right behind the platinum and all the lounge comforts, food and drink behind the scenes, plus that special entry.

For $ 399, you still get a good ticket, but say goodbye to this behind-the-scenes lounge. Still, there will be a dedicated concession area – and VIP restrooms.