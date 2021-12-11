Want more than eight percent annual return on RD, so you can invest here

This scheme is offered by banks as well as post offices and finance companies. You are getting 8.50 per cent per annum interest rate on a five-year RD by a similar finance company.

Recurring Deposit Scheme or RD Savings Scheme is a scheme that converts small deposits into lakhs over a period of time. Anyone can invest under this scheme. This scheme is offered by banks as well as post offices and finance companies. You are getting 8.50 per cent per annum interest rate on a five-year RD by a similar finance company.

What will be the return on different time periods

The annual interest rate offered by Shriram City Union Finance Limited is 7.03 percent for 12 months recurring deposit, 7.12 percent on 24 months, 8.18 percent on 36 months, 8.34 percent in 48 months and 8.5 percent on 60 months. According to the company’s website, you cannot withdraw any amount within three to six months. But on the death of the depositor, the benefit is given under the scheme. Also, withdrawals made after 6 months and before the maturity date offer a lower interest rate of 2%.

these documents required

According to the information found on the company’s website, to open an RD account, you will have to provide self-attested ID proof, self-attested address proof, photograph, canceled check. On maturity, the refund amount is directly credited to the customer’s bank account.

Read also: These E-Scooters, which came this year in 36 thousand to 1 lakh, can give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge

Where are you getting more returns?

Apart from this, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is giving 6.25 percent interest to regular customers and 7 percent to senior citizens on RD of 5 years. Similarly, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is also offering interest at the rate of 6.75 per cent per annum on 5-year RD for regular customers and 7.25 per cent for senior citizens. At the same time, North East Small Finance Bank is giving 6.50 percent interest on 5-year RD and 7 percent annual interest to senior citizens.

where is it safe to invest

If you are planning to invest in RD scheme, then you should invest wisely. The safest investment is considered to be in the post office. Apart from this, you can also invest in major banks. But if you are thinking of investing in finance companies, then you can invest after thoroughly scrutinizing and understanding the papers.