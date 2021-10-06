Want to become a Municipal Commissioner? It helps to be friendly with the mayor.

Mr. Hatch’s work experience seems to align more well with his new job than Ms. Fialkoff or Mr. Gutman, and gives him cross-agency knowledge that can aid in the delivery of services in his new position.

In the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, Mr. Hatch, who has worked as an employment attorney, will lead a campaign to raise awareness and enroll in the federal child tax credit program. He replaces Acting Commissioner Sandra Abels, who joined the agency in 2014 and oversees its enforcement and technology divisions.

Mr. Hatch met Mr. de Blasio on John Edwards’ first presidential campaign in 2004; Mr. Hatch was New York’s deputy state director, while Mr. de Blasio was the co-chair of the New York campaign. Mr Hatch served as Mr de Blasio’s chief of staff while he was a councilman, before pursuing a peripatetic career through New York and national politics, in the Working Families Party, and as state director to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Work done.

Upon joining the de Blasio administration in 2014, Mr Hatch moved from position to position whenever a capable, hardworking hand was required. In his most recent position, he acted as “Covid-19 Public-Private Partnership Caesar,” helping to raise $100 million worth of donations for the city’s fight against the pandemic.

Mr Hatch declined to comment for this story.

The three appointments contrast with Mr. de Blasio’s other key personnel this year. She named longtime city education officer Misha Porter to become the school’s chancellor in February; For New York City’s Emergency Management, they hired John Scrivani, a skilled emergency management professional; And in the Department of Corrections, he chose Vincent Shiraldi, who had worked as an operator inside correction systems and a reformer outside of them.

Yet appointing political allies to key government positions is not a new practice in city government or for Mr. de Blasio, who in 2014 appointed one of his taxi industry fund-raisers to the position of assistant commissioner at an agency controlling the industry. was appointed. Taxi and Limousine Commission. He also appointed its 2013 campaign treasurer to run the city’s investigative department. The Daily News reported that in 2014, Mr. de Blasio’s team assembled a spreadsheet of donors and lobbyists to use when making appointments to various boards.

Hiring a trusted aide to be the commissioner can also work to the benefit of the agency by raising its profile and increasing its tussle with the mayor.